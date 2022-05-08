KC Current host Houston in regular season home opener

Who: Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash

When: Sunday, May 8th at 4 pm CT

Where: Children’s Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Watch: Paramount+ in the US and Twitch internationally

The Kansas City Current host the Houston Dash in the Current’s 2022 regular season home opener. The Dash are a familiar foe already in 2022 as the two sides faced off twice in the Challenge Cup. The Current took down the Dash in Houston 3-0 March 30th and 2-1 at home on April 15th.

Both teams are 0-1-0 with zero points in the regular season but Kansas City were the far better team in the 2022 Challenge Cup, finishing 4-1-1 with 13 points in group play compared to Houston with a 2-4-0 record at 6 points. Kansas City advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals where they fell to the North Carolina Courage, the eventual champions in a downpour midweek.

Both Houston and Kansas City will be looking to get on the right track after losing their season openers. With schedule congestion due to the Challenge Cup, the Current rotated their lineup heavily in their 3-0 loss at Portland. The Dash fell 1-0 at home against expansion side San Diego Wave.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current:

Defender Taylor Leach has helped a young back line with her leadership but has also found her attacking spirit against the Dash. Leach scored the fastest goal in team and NWSL Challenge Cup history when she scored 1:32 in the March 30th match. Leach also scored an equalizer in 2021 late in that match.

Forward Elyse Bennett has been a force on the front line as a rookie. With four assists she has been a key contributor and has steadily played more time for the Current. As coach Matt Potter OFTEN says, “If you are good enough, you are old enough.”

That applies to many of the first and second year players as rookies Jenna Winebrenner, Alex Loera, Izzy Rodriguez have made a lot of starts with Chardonnay Curran getting significant time mostly off the bench.

Bennett is listed as questionable and if she is not ready to play it could force coach Potter into some more position shifting of formation changes.

Houston Dash:

Forward Rachel Daly, a seven-year veteran of the league, Houston’s captain, and is always dangerous. A fierce competitor, she has 33 goals and nine assists for the Dash all time.

Attacker Shea Groom is a Kansas City native and another fierce competitor for the Dash. Groom played for FC Kansas City and in her youth played for former Current coach and draft guru Huw Williams so Shea will always be looking to do well against Kansas City.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell will be tough to breakdown for Kansas City. The US Women’s National team keeper is experienced and can make spectacular saves.

Availability:

Kansas City

OUT:

Lynn Williams (R Leg - SEI)

Mallory Weber (R Leg - SEI)

Sam Mewis (R Leg)

Chloe Logarzo (R Leg)

QUESTIONABLE:

Elyse Bennett (L Leg)

Houston

OUT:

Cali Farquharson (Right leg)