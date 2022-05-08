KC Current drop season home opener

With the 2022 Challenge Cup behind them, the Kansas City Current returned to Children’s Mercy Park in front of 6,140 fans for the home opener of the 2022 NWSL season, facing a familiar team, the Houston Dash, a team they defeated twice in the Challenge Cup tournament.

How they lined up

Hallie Mace returned to the starting XI, playing in the wings along with Kristen Edmonds, and Kristen Hamilton as the only true forward. Elizabeth Ball, Taylor Leach, and Jenna Winebrenner playing in a three-back, allowing the team to press more forward.

How the game went

The Current began controlling the game maintaining most of the possession and had several opportunities to take the lead in the first half, including the best chance in the 37th minute when Lo LaBonta dribbled to the box from the wing, crossing it over to Victoria Pickett, but her right-footed shot went left.

But the Dash countered and found themselves in favor of penalty call in the 39th minute when Elizabeth Ball fouled Michaela Abam, who looked to dive in the instant replay showed on the video screen. Despite the boos and yells from the home crowd, Rachel Daly converted the penalty and made it 1-0 going into half-time.

Oooh PENALTY to Houston!! Elizabeth Ball is called for a foul on Michaela Abam.



What do we think? #KCvHOU pic.twitter.com/8JwWik0UmM — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) May 8, 2022

Kansas City has shown to be a second half team and certainly continued the pressure in the second half. A Kristen Hamilton chance in the 72nd minute looked to be the game-tying goal, but Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell came up with the save, keeping the game in the Dash’s favor. Campbell had 5 crucial saves for the Dash.

The Dash would manage to score their second goal in stoppage time. Brianna Visalli took advantage of the lack of defense and sent a shot to the bottom left corner. The goal was assisted by Rachel Daly.

The Kansas City Current will look to regroup now after a three game losing streak the past week. The Current travel to Orlando next Saturday to face the Pride at 5:30pm CT.