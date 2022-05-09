Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Scott Moves Up KC NWSL List

A weekend of mixed results for Kansas City’s professional teams as the three teams walked away with a win (Sporting KC II 4-2 win over Real Monarchs), a loss (KC Current 0-2 vs Houston Dash), and a draw (Sporting KC 0-0 vs New York City FC). Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend.

Sporting KC

In the 70th minute, Tim Melia passed Preki and moved into 7th all time for minutes played in MLS competitions. Melia finished the game with 19,597 minutes played.

Melia made his 235th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Chris Klein for 9th all time on that list.

Melia made his 218th start in MLS competitions, tying him with Preki for 7th all time on that list.

Melia made his 235th start in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Davy Arnaud for 7th all time on that list.

Oriol Rosell made his 50th start in MLS competitions for KC, he’s the 62nd player to reach that mark.

KC Current

In the 6th minute, Desiree Scott passed Jen Buczkowski and moved into 3rd all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 6,829 minutes played.

Scott made her 66th league start for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Leigh Ann Brown for 5th all time on that list.

Scott made her 76th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Buczkowski for 3rd all time on that list.

In the 39th minute, Lo’eau LaBonta passed Lauren Holiday and moved into 8th all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 4,675 minutes played.

LaBonta made her 53rd league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Frances Silva for 9th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 63rd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Yael Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

In the 41st minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Amy LePeilbet and moved into 17th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,550 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 23rd league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Sydney Leroux, Christina Gibbons, and Nikki Phillips for 19th all time on that list.

In the 52nd minute, Victoria Pickett passed Phillips and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,189 minutes played.

Pickett made her 25th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Phillips for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

At 25 years, 270 days, Cole McLagan became the 10th oldest player to score a goal in league play or in all competitions for SKCII.

Jahon Rad made his 40th league appearance, breaking his tie with Danny Barbir for 19th all time on that list.

It was his 40th appearance in all competitions as well, breaking his tie with Barbir for 19th all time on that list as well.