Sporting KC II May Review: Four games unbeaten

The month of May was much better than the opening weeks of the season for Sporting KC II. After extending its losing streak to four games, SKC II went four straight unbeaten to end May with a record of 3-1-1.

Jake Davis became the first SKC loanee to register a goal in the MLS NEXT Pro.

Jahon Rad and Mikey Lenis both played every second of May for SKC II.

After digging a deep hole early in the season, SKC II is edging closer to being in playoff contention.

May 1 — SKC II 0-2 North Texas SC

Sporting II kicked off the month of May with a fourth consecutive loss. SKC II had a chance to open the scoring early, but Collin Fernandez’s penalty was tipped wide by the keeper. Facing a 1-0 deficit, SKC II wasn’t aided when Jake Davis was sent off just before halftime for a dangerous challenge. North Texas secured the road win by making John Pulskamp's indecisiveness pay in the 75th minute.

May 8 — SKC II 4-2 Real Monarchs

Facing a 2-0 deficit inside the opening 25 minutes, SKC II’s dramatic turnaround started when they scored twice just before halftime to level it 2-2. SKC II took all three points after Cole McLagan and Julian Vazquez scored a minute apart in the second half.

McLagan scores a header and @SportingKCII comes back to make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/vbzg5IZxZ9 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) May 8, 2022

May 15 — Portland Timbers 2 1-2 SKC II

A day after Portland’s first team beat down SKC, the SKC reserves pulled out another come-from-behind win. After going down 1-0 early in the second half, Julian Vazquez drew the visitors level as he took advantage of a 3v2 counterattack. SKC II were reduced to 10 men when Cole McLagan was sent off for his second yellow card. Even with 10 men, SKC II found the late matchwinner when Bunbury went solo for a stunning finish.

May 20 — San Jose Earthquakes II 1-2 SKC II

SKC II made it back-to-back road wins with a 2-1 win over Earthquakes II. After a scoreless first half, SKC II broke the deadlock with a pair of headed goals two minutes apart through Michael Easley and 16-year-old Guy Michaeli. Rodolfo Castro’s strike in the 67th minute brought the hosts within a goal, After being outshot 18-8 and having just 33% possession, SKC II held on to come home with all three points.

Guy Michaeli extends @SportingKCII's lead with his first professional goal! pic.twitter.com/03HF384XGW — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) May 21, 2022

May 29 — SKC II 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 (Vancouver wins PK shootout 5-4)

SKC II extended its unbeaten run to four games in the most recent outing against Vancouver. A bad turnover was converted into a Vancouver goal within seconds in the 52nd minute. Sporting II leveled it 1-1 in the 82nd minute when a gorgeous service from Collin Fernandez was headed in by Jake Davis. With both sides securing a point, Vancouver got an extra point with a 5-4 win in the shootout. It looks like Tim Melia isn’t giving away any of his secrets to his teammates now that opponents have converted all nine attempts in penalty shootouts against SKC II this season.

.@SportingKCII's Jake Davis sends in the header for the equalizer! pic.twitter.com/QI0qHKaDrX — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) May 29, 2022

Stats from May

3 wins; 1 loss; 1 ties; 1 PK loss

Goal Difference: +2

Goals Scored: 9

Goals Against: 7

Goalscorers:

Mataeo Bunbury — 3 (2 vs Real Monarchs; 1 vs Timbers 2)

Julian Vazquez — 2 (1 vs Real Monarchs; 1 vs Timbers 2)

Cole McLagan — 1 (vs Real Monarchs)

Guy Michaeli — 1 (vs Earthquakes II)

Michael Easley — 1 (vs Earthquakes II)

Jake Davis — 1 (vs Whitecaps 2)

Assists:

Collin Fernandez — 2 (1 vs Real Monarchs; 1 vs Whitecaps 2)

Cade Thomson — 2 (both vs Real Monarchs)

Julian Vazquez — 1 (vs Real Monarchs)

Rauf Salifu — 1 (vs Timbers2)

Kian Alberto — 1 (vs Earthquakes II)

Mataeo Bunbury — 1 (vs Earthquakes II)

Red Cards:

Jake Davis on 5/1 vs North Texas for serious foul

Cole McLagan on 5/15 vs Timbers 2 for two yellow cards

Minutes Played (450 minutes possible):

Jahon Rad; Mikey Lenis — 450 minutes Collin Fernandez — 439 minutes Mataeo Bunbury — 392 minutes

SKC II Season Leaders

Goals:

Mataeo Bunbury — 4 goals Julian Vazquez — 2 goals Michael Easley; TJ Fatah; Collin Fernandez; Mikey Lenis; Cole McLagan; Guy Michaeli; Jake Davis — 1 goal

Assists:

Julian Vazquez; Collin Fernandez — 3 assists Cade Thompson — 2 assists Kian Alberto; Mataeo Bunbury; Rauf Salifu; Dembakwi Yomba — 1 assist

Goalkeeper Record:

Kendall McIntosh — 3-2-1 John Pulskamp — 1-2-1

Clean Sheets:

Kendall McIntosh — 1

Saves (%):

Kendall McIntosh — 17 (65.4%) John Pulskamp — 11 (61.1%)

Season Standings:

14 points — 4 wins; 4 losses; 2 ties (0-2 in PK shootouts)