The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 13: KC Win, Baby!

It’s Episode 13 of The Tea(L)!

In this episode: The Kansas City Current returned to Children’s Mercy Park after wrapping up a west coast trip in Seattle. The trip out west continued the winless streak for KC, but the return home, hosting Racing Louisville, resulted in the first win of the season. A recap of the game at OL Reign and the home game against Racing Louisville, KC news, and the practice pitch incident are all covered on the 13th edition of The Tea(L).

Episode 13: KC Win, Baby!

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!