Across State Lines: Saad Loses Cup Final

Over the past week, former Sporting KC forward, Soony Saad and his club in Thailand, PT Prachuap advanced to the finals of the Thai Leagues Cup. They won their semifinal on Wednesday 1-0 over Chonburi FC to advance to the final on the weekend against Buriram United. Unfortunately the final did not go the way of Saad and Prachuap, as they fell 4-0 in the final to Buriram United. Saad started both the semifinal and the final but did not find the back of the net.

Elsewhere this past week, former Sporting KC II player, Rodrigo Saravia and his Guatemalan club, Comunicaciones won their 31st league championship, defeating Municipal 2-0 on aggregate to clinch the title for the Clausura season.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 3-1 win over Orlando.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in RSL’s 3-0 win over Houston.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 46 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 USOC loss to LA. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-2 win over San Jose.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in either of Nashville’s games.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Started and played 90 minutes in Minnesota’s 2-1 USOC loss to Omaha. Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to NYCFC.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes, scoring a goal in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to Columbus.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Started and played 76 minutes, scoring a goal in Columbus’ 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Montreal’s 3-0 win over Forge. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, recording an assist in Montreal’s 4-3 win over Cincinnati.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 4-3 loss to Montreal.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Did not dress in DC’s 4-1 loss to New York.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-1 USOC loss to New York. Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Seattle.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 1-1 (5-3) shootout win over Cavalry. Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Vancouver’s 1-0 win over KC.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Charlotte.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 USOC loss to KC. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Houston’s 3-0 loss to RSL.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Seattle’s 2-1 win over Charlotte.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 3-1 loss to Nashville.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 USOC loss to LA. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-2 win over San Jose.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 USOC win over Louisville. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 3-1 win over Colorado.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Started and played 102 minutes in NYCFC’s 1-0 USOC win over New England. Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-0 win over Minnesota.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in either of Charlotte’s games.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 82 minutes in Houston’s 1-1 draw with North Carolina.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-1 draw with North Carolina.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 loss to OL Reign. Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Louisville.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 78 minutes in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Started and played 63 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 win over KC. Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 77 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 loss to OL Reign. Started and played 78 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 1-0 win over Louisville.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes, recording an assist in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 win over Angel City.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in either of OL Reign’s games.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in Gotham’s 1-0 win over Angel City.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 64 minutes in Portland’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to OL Reign. Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Louisville.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Washington.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-2 draw with Orlando.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to OL Reign. Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Louisville.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 78 minutes in Oakland’s 1-1 draw with Sacramento.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado Springs’ 4-2 loss to Monterey Bay.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 4-2 loss to Monterey Bay.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Las Vegas’ 1-0 loss to El Paso.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Tulsa’s 4-1 loss to Louisville.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 81 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 2-1 USOC loss to Nashville. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 4-1 win over Tulsa.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Did not dress in Loudoun’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game this week.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 70 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 USOC loss to Nashville. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 4-1 win over Tulsa.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 4-2 loss to Monterey Bay.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 57 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over New York.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 76 minutes in Indy’s 2-1 loss to New Mexico.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in LA’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 90 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 2-2 draw with Miami.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game this week.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 win over New York.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 4-1 loss to Louisville.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 2-1 win over Hartford.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 USOC loss to Nashville. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 4-1 win over Tulsa.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 2-1 loss to New Mexico.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in San Diego’s 2-2 draw with LA.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 45 minutes in Orange County’s 0-0 draw with Atlanta.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-2 draw with Pittsburgh.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 2-1 USOC loss to Nashville. Did not dress in Louisville’s 4-1 win over Tulsa.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Tulsa’s 4-1 loss to Louisville.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game this week.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, recording an assist in Charleston’s 1-1 draw with Loudoun.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Miami’s 2-2 draw with Pittsburgh.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-1 win over Indy.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 89 minutes, recording an assist in Monterey Bay’s 4-2 win over Colorado Springs.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 4-1 loss to Louisville.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Dressed but did not play in St. Louis 1-1 (4-3) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 76 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 76 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 83 minutes in St. Louis 1-1 (4-3) shootout loss to San Jose.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver (Loan) - Started and played 60 minutes in Vancouver’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over KC.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Tacoma (Loan) - Started and played 58 minutes in Tacoma’s 3-0 win over Portland.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Vancouver.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 5-1 loss to Minnesota.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Did not dress in Tacoma’s 3-0 win over Portland.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 1-0 loss to New England.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Vancouver.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 48 minutes in Richmond’s 2-1 loss to North Carolina.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game this week.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-0 win over Chattanooga.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 65 minutes in South Georgia’s 1-0 loss to Tucson.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Dressed but did not play in Madison’s 1-1 draw with Central Valley.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 loss to Greenville.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 0-0 draw with Omaha.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (loan) - No game this week.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 2-1 win over Bay Cities.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 4-2 win over Bay Cities.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Defeated Olymp. Geneve 2-0.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - No game until 6/19.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Offseason.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 4-3 Libertadores loss to Fortaleza. Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 0-0 draw with Nublense.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Did not dress in Mantois’ 1-0 win over Creteil II.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - No game this week.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - No game until 6/4.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 2-2 draw with Mitre Santiago D. Estero.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Offseason.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Offseason.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 89 minutes in Fjolnir’s 1-1 draw with Kordrengir.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Offseason.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Offseason.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Offseason.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Valour’s 2-2 draw with Pacific.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 43 minutes in Jeju’s 3-1 cup loss to Seoul. Started and played 78 minutes, recording an assist in Jeju’s 2-0 win over Jeonbuk Motors.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Caen - France - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in either of Forge’s games.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 89 minutes in Universidad’s 1-0 Libertadores loss to Talleres de Cordoba. Started and played 45 minutes in Universidad’s 1-0 win over Deportivo Antofagasta.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Offseason.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game this week.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Offseason.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Jarun’s 3-2 loss to Sesvete.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 2-2 draw with Slutsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Did not dress in Sporting’s2-1 win over Famalicao.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Offseason.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Rakosmento’s 3-1 loss to Dunaujvaros.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Thor/KA’s 6-0 cup win over Haukar.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Stared and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 7-0 cup win over Haukar. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 win over KA.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 78 minutes, scoring a goal in Finn Harps’ 2-2 draw with Derry City.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Lost 2-1 to ZED.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 68 minutes in Entente’s 3-1 win over Haguenau.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Brondby.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in Colegiales’ 1-0 win over Talleres Remedios.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Offseason.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Offseason.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Makoi’s 3-1 loss to Balassagyarmati.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 3-1 win over Rijeka.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 2-1 win over Beroe.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 45 minutes in Reykjavik’s 7-0 cup win over Haukar. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 win over KA.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Offseason.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Brondby.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 74 minutes in Inter’s 1-0 loss to Solin.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Offseason.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Started and played 72 minutes in Prachuap’s 1-0 cup win over Chonburi FC. Started and played 83 minutes in Prachuap’s 4-0 loss to Buriram United.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over Municipal. Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over Municipal.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 2-2 draw with Baumberg.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 1-1 draw with Osijek II.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 5-1 loss to Hammarby.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Offseason.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Offseason.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 3-1 loss to Radnicki Kragujevac. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 1-0 win over Radnicki Kragujevac.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 2-1 win over Reign FK.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 1-1 draw with Monmouth.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - No game this week.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 2-1 win over Reign FK.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - No game this week.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Des Moines’ 4-2 win over Peoria.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Started and played 65 minutes in Kaw Valley’s 5-0 win over Wichita. Tied Springfield ASC 1-1.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Ballard’s 3-0 win over Olytown.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Did not play in Ballard’s 3-0 win over Olytown.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)