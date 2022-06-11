KC Current extend unbeaten streak to three after a 1-0 win vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

The Kansas Current continued their home stretch at Children’s Mercy Park, their third of four on home turf. The Current, unbeaten in two games, hosted NJ/NY Gotham FC (3-2-0).

How they lined up

Head coach Matt Potter made a few changes to the lineup, but chose to keep the same formation, 3-5-2 or 3-4-1-2, depending on how the shift of the game. With defender Jenna Winebrenner out for the game with a left leg injury, Kristen Edmonds stepped in defensively. Goalkeeper Cassie Miller made the start, and newly-acquired Cece Kizer made her debut for Kansas City after being traded from Racing Louisville. Hailie Mace returned to the lineup in a LM position, dropping back to help on the wing as needed. Surprisingly, Elyse Benett did not start.

KC Current Starting XI. GK Cassie Miller gets the start. Hailie Mace returns to the line up, and newly-acquired forward Cece Kizer makes her KC debut for Kansas City. #tealrising #NWSL https://t.co/Hw9tmQGSbi — Cindy Lara (@cinderL9) June 12, 2022

Highlights

The Current, as usual came pressing, and found chances in the final third as well as space to push forward. The final touch just wasn’t there for Kansas City and could not connect in the attack. With Gotham’s best chance in the 43’, it was Cassie Miller who kept the scoreline 0-0 going into halftime.

In the second half, there were a fair more close encounters, including Kizer going for goal, dribbling past two defenders, but her attempt was blocked in the 58’. It would be Kizer’s last opportunity for the home crowd before being replaced by Elyse Bennett in the 61’.

Sheesh, @cecekizer.



Showing up and showing out for the hometown! pic.twitter.com/2kK1kbtuZs — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 12, 2022

The momentum changed for the Current with Bennett on the field. KC connected more passes and were able to break past the Gotham defense, including Bennett on a breakaway in the 64’. Imagine the possibilities of Bennett, Kizer, Hamilton on the field together someday.

But it wasn’t until the 84’ that the KC pressure was able to produce the goal they had been searching for all evening. With a few substitutions to help the tired legs on a humid KC night, Izzy Rodriguez, who subbed in the 82’, was the player to help in an important play in the 84’. She found forward Kristen Hamilton wide open who took a left-footed shot for the goal.

KRISTEN HAMILTON GOAL!



The deadlock is finally broken, 84 minutes in! With just 5 minutes remaining, can KC hold on for the victory?!#KCvNJNY | 1 - 0 pic.twitter.com/32waH2HrqS — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) June 12, 2022

The Current extended their unbeaten streak to three after the win in front of 5,695 fans in attendance, earning three points. KC will close the home stretch against the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park.