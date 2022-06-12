Rumor: Sporting KC Linked to German Midfielder and Nigerian Striker

While the results on the field continue to suffer, Sporting Kansas City could be inline for some reinforcements. ESPN’s Taylor Twellman said during the halftime of the Sporting KC versus New England Revolution game that two players were on their way to Kansas City.

Twellman says these guys are coming to #SportingKC but that he got no confirmation from Vermes, just scouts. pic.twitter.com/Z79ZuyQtzE — Chad Smith (@PlayFor90) June 12, 2022

“They will announce two signed players over the next, I’d say 48 to 72 hours,” began Twellman. “They are waiting on their medicals. I asked Peter Vermes to comment on this but he did not give it to me, but the comments I got, confirmation are from the European scouts. William Agada is a Nigerian center forward. 22-years-old. A big target. Profile: dynamic running into the corners. Erik Thommy is a [German] Bundesliga player. A big TAM signing. This is less about 2022 and more about 2023 when Pulido’s back, Kinda’s back, Johnny Russell running off of that. [Thommy’s] a dynamic player. He can play on both sides and can play through the middle.”

A quick search of Transfermarkt shows William Agada is a CF playing for Hapoel Jerusalem, the same league, but a different team than Gadi Kinda came from. He’s under contract through May of 2023 with a club option for the following season. That move would seemingly require a transfer fee.

Thommy on the other hand previously played for VfB Stuttgart in Germany but is out of contract so could be had on a free transfer. He’s listed primarily as a wide left midfielder, but can play in the center and on the right. Presumably he’d be one of the dual #8s in Sporting KC’s system to replace by Kinda being gone for the season. He’s 27-years-old.

The Blue Testament will do further breakdowns on each player in the coming days. The secondary transfer window opens on July 7th and runs through August 4th, so there is still nearly a month to wait before these players arrive, if they in fact do come to KC at all.