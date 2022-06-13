Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Russell Joins 50 Goal Club

Here are the stats and milestones from this past weekend’s games for Sporting KC, KC Current, and Sporting KC II.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 338th start in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Matt Besler for the most all time for the club.

Johnny Russell’s goal was his 50th in all competitions for Kansas City, he’s the 4th player to reach that mark.

Russell’s goal was his 34th in all competitions at home for KC, tying him with Davy Aranud for 3rd all time on that list.

At 32 years, 65 days, Russell became the 18th oldest player to score a goal for KC in league play and in all competitions.

In the 43rd minute, Tim Melia hit 20,000 minutes played for Kansas City in MLS competitions. He’s the 7th player to reach that mark for KC.

In the 31st minute, Melia passed Arnaud and moved into 7th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC. He finished the game with 21,667 minutes played.

Melia made his 211th league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Seth Sinovic for 8th all time on that list.

Melia made his 223rd start in MLS competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Arnaud for 6th all time on that list.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 72nd start in league play for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Jen Buczkowski for 3rd all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton scored her 9th goal in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Sarah Hagen for 5th all time on that list.

It was her 4th league goal for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Lo’eau LaBonta, Frances Silva, Elizabeth Bogus, and Courtney Jones for 10th all time on that list.

In the 14th minute, Lo’eau LaBonta passed Shea Groom and moved into 8th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 4,293 minutes played.

In the 63rd minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Amy LePeilbet and moved into 17th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,340 minutes played.

In the 58th minute, Victoria Pickett passed Christina Gibbons and moved into 20th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,088 minutes played.

In the 4th minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Heather O’Reilly and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in all competitions. She finished the game with 2,405 minutes played.

Ball made her 27th start in all competitions, tying her with O’Reilly for 19th all time on that list.

Pickett and Ball both made their 23rd league start for KC NWSL teams, tying them with Gibbons, Sydney Leroux, and Nikki Phillips for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

In the 21st minute, John Pulskamp passed Oumar Ballo and moved into 18th place all time for minutes played in league play. He finished the game with 2,970 minutes played.

In the 67th minute, Pulskamp passed Hadji Barry and moved into 19th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 2,970 minutes played.

Pulskamp made his 33rd league start for SKCII, tying him with Camden Riley for 17th all time on that list.

It was his 33rd start in all competitions, tying him with Riley and Barry for 18th all time on that list.