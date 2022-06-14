The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 15: The Unbeaten Streak Continues

It’s Episode 15 of The Tea(L)!

The Kansas City Current extended their unbeaten streak to three after a 1-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham on Saturday. Cindy recaps the game, the latest KC and USWNT news, including the trade with Racing Louisville and roster drop for the national team, and an appreciation for Kristen Hamilton, who is likely to be the Current’s MVP for 2022.

Episode 15: The Unbeaten Streak Continues!

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!