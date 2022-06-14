Strange Days for Sporting KC

In honor of the current state of Sporting KC, we recorded this show at Strange Days! So this episode is done, in its truest form, with beers in our hands.

“My Football Team’s Got Me Drinking”

We have an announcement! The Blue Testament is hosting a Watch Party on June 25th at Strange Days Brewing and all of you are invited! After the match against the Seattle Sounders, we’re recording a live postgame show and will let some of you give your hot takes on air.

SKC lost yet again, this time at the hands of the New England Revolution. It was a rag tag lineup filled with replacements and hopeful experiments, albeit out of necessity. Peter Vermes is still dealing with a multitude of injuries and international duty. But we are fed up with the performances from this team. Graham Zusi returned from injury and made one play that has the guys AMPED up. Uri Rosell is not good enough. And he plays a dangerous game with his jersey roll-ups.

We remember (again) how bad Jose Mauri screwed things up for SKC. Cody declares this the focus of all his rage this season.

Are reinforcements on the way? Taylor Twellman teased two new forward signings that will arrive in July when the transfer window opens.

