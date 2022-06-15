Across State Lines: Chhetri and India Qualify for AFC Asian Cup

The COVID pandemic caused plenty of delays to international competitions over the past couple years, with one of those being qualification for the AFC Asian Cup coming in 2023. Because of the delays, the third round of qualifying was changed to just being hosted at one site and playing the three other teams just once with the top team automatically qualifying and five of the six second place teams also qualifying. Former KC Wizards forward, Sunil Chhetri and India hosted Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in their group for qualification. Chhetri scored four goals in India’s three games as India went 3-0-0 in their group and clinched qualification for he tournament next year in Japan. It’s the second straight Asian Cup India has qualified for after they missed out on the 2015 Asian Cup. At the tournament Chhetri could be matched up with another former player’s national team as Soony Saad and Lebanon qualified for the tournament last year during qualifying’s second round.

In other national team news, unfortunately for former Sporting KC defender, Winston Reid, he will not have a chance to play in the World Cup this year as New Zealand lost their qualification playoff yesterday in Qatar. After winning the Oceanic Football Confederation, New Zealand was matched up with the fourth place team in CONCACAF, Costa Rica. Yesterday in Qatar the two teams met to decide the final team to qualify for the World Cup. An early goal by Joel Campbell was the difference between the two teams as Costa Rica won 1-0.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game this week.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game this week.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 0-0 draw with San Jose.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game this week.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - No game this week.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game this week.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game this week.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game this week.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game this week.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 win over New York.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Vancouver’s 4-0 loss to Seattle.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 72 minutes, recording an assist in Seattle’s 4-0 win over Vancouver.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game this week.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 90 minutes, recording 2 assists in Seattle’s 4-0 win over Vancouver.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game this week.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game this week.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 0-0 draw with San Jose.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game this week.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-0 win over New York.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in either of Washington’s games.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-2 win over Washington.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 87 minutes in Houston’s 4-0 loss to Portland.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 4-0 loss to Portland.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 82 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with San Diego.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 61 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 82 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 3-2 win over Washington.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with San Diego.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 3-2 win over Washington.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-2 win over Washington.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-2 win over Washington.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 2-2 draw with San Diego. Started and played 64 minutes in Portland’s 4-0 win over Houston.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in either of Portland’s games.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 win over Gotham.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 67 minutes in Oakland’s 2-2 draw with RGV.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado Springs’ 3-1 win over LA.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Grenada’s 5-0 loss to the USA.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’ 3-0 win over Orange County.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game this week.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 loss to Colorado Springs.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Did not dress in either of Loudoun’s games.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Started and played 63 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 win over Miami.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game this week.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-1 win over LA.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - San Diego (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in San Diego’s 3-0 win over Hartford.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 64 minutes, recording an assist in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Memphis.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with Miami.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 45 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 3-0 loss to Charleston.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in Detroit’s 2-0 loss to Sacramento.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 77 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Memphis.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 64 minutes in Phoenix’s 1-0 loss to El Paso.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game this week.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with Miami.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in San Diego’s 3-0 win over Hartford.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Dressed but did not play in Belize’s 1-1 draw with French Guiana. Did not dress in Belize’s 1-0 loss to French Guiana.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 3-1 loss to Colorado Springs.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Indy. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game this week.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 89 minutes in Memphis’ 1-0 loss to Birmingham.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and played 90 minutes in Charleston’s 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Indy. Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game this week.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 84 minutes, scoring a goal in Monterey Bay’s 3-2 loss to San Antonio.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game this week.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-2(4-3) shootout win over Colorado. Did not dress in St. Louis’ 5-0 win over Chicago.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 46 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’ 2-2 (4-3) shootout win over Colorado. Dressed but did not play in St. Louis’ 5-0 win over Chicago.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado (loan) - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 3-1 win over SLC.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in either of Colorado’s games.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes, recording an assist in Tacoma’s 2-2 (4-2) shootout win over Vancouver.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 1-0 loss to Toronto.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 win over Houston.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Richmond’s 4-0 win over Charlotte.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 78 minutes in Charlotte’s 4-0 loss to Richmond.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 3-2 loss to Madison.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Did not dress in South Georgia’s 1-1 draw with Northern Colorado.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Dressed but did not play in Madison’s 3-2 win over Greenville.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in Chattanooga’s 2-0 win over Central Valley.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Started and played 74 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 draw with North Carolina. Started and played 67 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 draw with South Georgia.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 3-0 win over Flower City.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 74 minutes in Syracuse’s 3-0 loss to Chattanooga.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 3-0 win over Syracuse.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland -

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - No game until 6/19.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Offseason.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in either of Envigado’s games.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Did not dress in either of Tianjin’s games.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 62 minutes in Atletico’s 0-0 draw with Instituto.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Offseason.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Offseason.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 68 minutes, scoring 2 goals in India’s 2-0 win over Cambodia. Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in India’s 2-1 win over Afghanistan. Started and played 76 minutes, scoring a goal in India’s 4-0 win over Hong Kong.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 76 minutes in Fjolnir’s 2-2 draw with Grindavik.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Offseason.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Offseason.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Offseason.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 3-0 loss to Forge.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game this week.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Caen - France - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 3-0 win over Pacific.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game this week.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Offseason.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Offseason.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Offseason.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Offseason.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - No game this week.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Offseason.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 55 minutes in Thor/KA’s 4-1 loss to Selfoss. Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 3-3 draw with KR.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game this week.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Offseason.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Offseason.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - No game this week.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Did not dress in the USA’s 5-0 win over Grenada. Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 1-1 draw with El Salvador.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Offseason.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Offseason.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Offseason.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Offseason.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Offseason.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Offseason.

Winston Reid (SKC) - Started and played 72 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Offseason.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Offseason.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90 minutes in Guatemala’s 1-1 draw with the Dominican Republic. Started and played 90 minutes in Guatemala’s 2-0 win over the Dominican Republic.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Offseason.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Offseason.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in either of Kalmar’s games.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Offseason.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Offseason.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Offseason.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 1-1 draw with Demize. Started and played 63 minutes in Sunflower State’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Did not dress in Motown’s 6-1 win over Pennsylvania. Started and played 62 minutes in Motown’s 4-0 win over Atlantic City.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Started and played 79 minutes in Fort Worth’s 2-2 draw with Houston. Did not dress in Fort Worth’s 3-0 win over Coyotes FC.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Dressed but did not play in Sunflower State’s 1-1 draw with Demize. Suspended for Sunflower State’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Dressed but did not play in Sacramento’s 3-1 win over Academica.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Did not dress in Des Moines’ 4-1 win over Minneapolis.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Kaw Valley’s 3-1 win over Wichita. Started and played 73 minutes in Kaw Valley’s 4-1 win over Springfield.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Ballard’s 1-0 win over PDX. Started and played 45 minutes in Ballard’s 1-1 draw with Oly town.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Started and played 88 minutes in Lesotho’s 0-0 draw with the Ivory Coast.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)