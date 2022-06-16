Sources Seemingly Confirm Two Incoming Sporting KC Transfers

Sporting Kansas City are having a terrible season. However, they aren’t sitting idly by just hoping things get better. According to additional reporting from MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, they are making two moves that were rumored over this past weekend.

As first reported by @TaylorTwellman, source can confirm Sporting KC are finalizing acquisitions of German midfielder Erik Thommy & Nigerian striker William Agade.



Everything should be 100% done before long, setting up potential debuts on July 9 against Minnesota (pending visas) pic.twitter.com/Hhh1TX0idb — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 16, 2022

“As first reported by @TaylorTwellman, source can confirm Sporting KC are finalizing acquisitions of German midfielder Erik Thommy & Nigerian striker William Agade. Everything should be 100% done before long, setting up potential debuts on July 9 against Minnesota (pending visas).”

We have more on Erik Thommy and William Agade in prior stories, including deeper dives that look at their injury history, stats, prior teams, highlights and potential fits into the team.

If nothing, go watch those highlights!

TL;DR on Thommy

He is a 27-year-old German and has played his entire career there, most recently for Stuttgart. He appears to primarily be a wide player, but has the ability to play on both wings and potentially across the midfield, as he’s played centrally at times. He has a dicey injury history and is reported as a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) signing, meaning he’d make at least $612,500 over a full season, which climbs to $651,250 next year.

TL;DR on Agade

He is a 22-year-old Nigerian striker who has been plying his trade in the Israeli first division at Hapoel Jerusalem. He has the ability to play wide as well but looks like a center forward in most of his play. His pending arrival (and the need of two international roster spots) could spell the end of his loan for Nikola Vujnovic (as predicted by The Blue Testament community member Andy Wacker).

When Can They See the Field?

As Tom points out above, the soonest would be July 9th against CF Montreal (not Minnesota United). The MLS secondary transfer window doesn’t open until July 7th and runs through August 4th. So while they could presumably join the team for training earlier in the process (as happens over the winter), they can’t get their International Transfer Certificate (ITC) until the window is open.

There are only three MLS league games between now and then, plus at least one US Open Cup game against Union Omaha in the quarterfinals.

There was a third rumor for German attacking midfielder Sonny Kittel (deep dive on Kittel), but there has been no movement on that front (and most have D.C. United pegged as the front-runners). Getting a third international spot would be tricky without putting Pulido on the season ending energy list, transfer or releasing two players, or swinging a trade for a spot. At least one of those needs to happen to get a second just for the above two guys. It seems less likely to happen that they get a third.

Whoever does arrive, the help can’t come soon enough.