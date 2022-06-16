 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kansas City Selected as 2026 FIFA World Cup Host City

The world will flock to Arrowhead Stadium as Kansas City plays host to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Ben Gartland
Kansas City has been selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the fruits of many years of efforts from the city and soccer officials from around the area.

The announcement was made Thursday in a live program on Fox Sports 1.

The games - the number of which still to be determined - will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City’s candidacy was far from a certainty. The city faced competition from other centrally-located cities in Nashville, Cincinnati and Denver, none of whom were selected. Ultimately, a multi-year marketing and presentation effort from the city itself, Sporting Kansas City, the Kansas City Chiefs and other leaders from the area proved successful.

This news also signifies the explosive growth of Kansas City as a soccer town. Now more than a decade on from the Sporting Kansas City revitalization, the selection of Kansas City for the United States Soccer National Development Center and with the building of the new Kansas City Current stadium on the horizon, this selection further solidifies Kansas City as a premier destination for soccer in the United States.

The full list of cities who were selected are below.

United States

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Dallas
  • Kansas City
  • Houston
  • LA
  • Miami
  • New York/New Jersey
  • Philadelphia
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle

    Mexico
  • Guadalajara
  • Mexico City
  • Monterrey

    Canada
  • Toronto
  • Vancouver

Cities not selected

  • Cincinnati
  • DC/Baltimore
  • Denver
  • Edmonton
  • Nashville
  • Orlando

