Ndenbe is thriving on physicality of MLS

22-year-old Logan Ndenbe has settled into life at Sporting KC, becoming a fan favorite in the process. This is largely because he says he’s enjoying the physicality of Major League Soccer.

Nobody gets fouled like Logan Ndenbe. Nobody!

But the youngster welcomes the tough challenges that always seem to launch him across the field. Of course he does. Because he says he likes dishing them out too. Game respects game!

Ndenbe tells us about the process that brought him to the team, and if other MLS clubs were interested. He vividly remembers his first call with Peter Vermes, a common theme among his teammates.

Having spent time in Belgium’s youth ranks, most recently with the U-21’s, Logan has his eyes on the EURO’s next year. But he’s also quick to remind us of his eligibility for Cameroon as well.

It’s time for Cody to face the music after a mistake last time the BELGIAN joined the show. Although he finds somewhere else to pass the blame.

