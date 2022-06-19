Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC Match Thread

Time: 5:00 pm, Sporting Time

Location: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch: Fox Sports 1

Line: Sporting KC +450, Nashville -160, Draw +260

Referee: Victor Rivas

The Teams

3-9-4 (13 points)

14th in the West

Last 5: W-D-W-L-L

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Daniel Salloi (international duty), OUT: Marinos Tzionis (international duty), QUESTIONABLE: Jake Davis (adductor), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf)

Nashville SC

6-4-5, 23 points

6th in the West

Last 5: W-D-W-W-D

Head Coach: Gary Smith (3rd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Teal Bunbury (right knee), OUT: Robert Castellanos (right ankle surgery), OUT: Randall Leal (ankle), OUT: Handwalla Bwana (thigh), OUT: Walker Zimmerman (international duty), OUT: Anibal Godoy (international duty)