Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC
Time: 5:00 pm, Sporting Time
Location: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee
How to Watch: Fox Sports 1
Line: Sporting KC +450, Nashville -160, Draw +260
Referee: Victor Rivas
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
3-9-4 (13 points)
14th in the West
Last 5: W-D-W-L-L
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Daniel Salloi (international duty), OUT: Marinos Tzionis (international duty), QUESTIONABLE: Jake Davis (adductor), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf)
Nashville SC
6-4-5, 23 points
6th in the West
Last 5: W-D-W-W-D
Head Coach: Gary Smith (3rd season)
Injury Report: OUT: Teal Bunbury (right knee), OUT: Robert Castellanos (right ankle surgery), OUT: Randall Leal (ankle), OUT: Handwalla Bwana (thigh), OUT: Walker Zimmerman (international duty), OUT: Anibal Godoy (international duty)
