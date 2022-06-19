Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Zusi the Goal Scorer

One of everything for Kansas City teams this weekend with Sporting KC picking up a win on Sunday, the KC Current getting a draw on Saturday night, and Sporting KC II falling to St. Louis City 2 on Friday night. Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend.

Sporting KC

At 35 years, 305 days, Graham Zusi became the 3rd oldest player to score a goal for Kansas City in league play or in all competitions.

It was Zusi’s 31st goal in MLS competitions, tying him with Benny Feilhaber for 10th all time on that list.

At 35 years, 305 days, Zusi became the 5th oldest player to appear in or start a league game for Kansas City.

Zusi’s goal was his first goal away from home since 8/22/2015 in a 3-2 loss to the Columbus Crew.

Zusi’s goal was his 11th away from home in league play, tying him with Feilhaber, Teal Bunbury, and Kei Kamara for 10th all time on that list.

It was his 12th goal away from home in all competitions, breaking his tie with Kamara for 12th all time on that list.

Zusi’s goal was his 10th game winner for KC, tying him with Davy Arnaud and Johnny Russell for 7th all time on that list.

Daniel Salloi made his 100th start in MLS competitions for KC, he’s the 32nd player to reach that mark.

Salloi made his 128th league appearance, tying him with Jimmy Nielsen and Dom Dwyer for 20th all time on that list.

Remi Walter made his 50th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 83rd player to reach that mark.

KC Current

Kristen Hamilton scored her 5th goal in league play, tying her with Renae Cuellar and Maegan Kelly for 8th all time for KC NWSL teams.

Elyse Bennett recorded her 6th assist in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Merritt Mathias and Shea Groom for 8th all time on that list.

In the 23rd minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Mandy Laddish and moved into 16th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 3,090 minutes played.

Elizabeth Ball and Victoria Pickett both made their 24th league starts for KC NWSL teams, tying them with Amy LePeilbet for 19th all time on that list.

Ball made her 28th start in all competitions, breaking her tie with Heather O’Reilly for 19th all time on that list.

In the 78th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Ball and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,443 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 27th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with O’Reilly for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

Jahon Rad made his 45th league appearance for SKCII, tying him with Petar Cuic for 16th all time on that list.

It was his 45th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Cuic and Oumar Ballo for 16th all time on that list.