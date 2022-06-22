Across State Lines: McLagan Scores in Champions League Qualifier

Less than a month ago the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League finished up with Real Madrid beating Liverpool in the final and already the 2022-2023 version of the competition has kicked off with qualifying for teams. One of those teams is Vikingur Reykjavik in Iceland, home to two players with ties to Kansas City in KC native Kyle McLagan and former Sporting KC draft pick, Pablo Punyed. Yesterday in qualifying they played Estonian side, FCI Levadia and after falling behind early, McLagan scored on a set piece to level the game in what ended up being a runaway 6-1 win over the Icelandic side.

Elsewhere, former FC Kansas City captain, Becky Sauerbrunn scored her first goal since September of 2019 when she was still with the Utah Royals. Sauerbrunn became an offensive weapon in the Portland Thorns 6-0 win over the Orlando Pride, also recording an assist in the win.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Started and played 85 minutes in Columbus’ 1-1 draw with Charlotte.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 2-0 loss to Vancouver.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in RSL’s 2-0 win over San Jose.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 65 minutes in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Seattle.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 2-1 loss to New England.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-0 win over Miami.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Started and played 85 minutes, scoring a goal in Columbus’ 1-1 draw with Charlotte.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes in Montreal’s 1-0 loss to Austin.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Charlotte’s 1-1 draw with Columbus.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver -Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Vancouver’s 2-0 win over Dallas.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with LAFC.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to Orlando.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with LAFC.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with NYCFC.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Seattle.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 90 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-1 draw with Colorado.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 1-1 draw with Columbus.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to Houston.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 80 minutes, recording an assist in Houston’s 4-3 win over North Carolina.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 4-3 win over North Carolina.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 6-0 loss to Portland.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 6-0 loss to Portland.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 win over Angel City.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 70 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 82 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 6-0 loss to Portland.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Orlando’s 6-0 loss to Portland.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 67 minutes in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to Houston.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 65 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 80 minutes in Gotham’s 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-0 win over Angel City.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to Houston.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to Houston.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 6-0 loss to Portland.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-3 loss to Houston.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes, recording a goal and an assist in Portland’s 6-0 win over Orlando.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 6-0 win over Orlando.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Orlando’s 6-0 loss to Portland.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-2 draw with Louisville.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 80 minutes in Oakland’s 2-1 loss to New Mexico. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Oakland’s 1-1 draw with San Antonio.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 83 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Colorado Springs’ 4-3 win over Indy.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 4-3 win over Indy.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’ 2-1 win over San Diego.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with New York.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-2 win over Monterey Bay. Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-0 loss to Sacramento.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes, scoring a goal in Loudoun’s 4-3 win over Phoenix.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 4-3 win over Indy.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game this week.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 4-3 loss to Colorado Springs.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA (loan) - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring 3 goals in LA’s 3-2 win over Monterey Bay. Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-0 loss to Sacramento.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 loss to RGV.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in Detroit’s 1-1 draw with El Paso.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game this week.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with New York.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Dressed but did not play in Phoenix’s 4-3 loss to Loudoun.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes, recording an assist in Indy’s 4-3 loss to Colorado Springs.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 2-1 loss to Las Vegas.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Dressed but did not play in Orange County’s 3-1 loss to Louisville.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 3-2 win over Monterey Bay. Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-0 loss to Sacramento.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game this week.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville -Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with New York.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 1-1 draw with Hartford.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Dressed but did not play in Charleston’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game this week.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-1 win over Oakland.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 90 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 3-2 loss to LA.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with New York.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 63 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-1 win over KC.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 73 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 73 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 80 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-1 win over KC.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 4-1 loss to Tacoma.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Dressed but did not play in Tacoma’s 4-1 win over Colorado.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 1-1 (3-0) shootout win over Chicago.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Richmond’s 3-2 win over Northern Colorado.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to North Carolina.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-0 win over Omaha.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 90 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-2 draw with Madison.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes, scoring a goal in Madison’s 2-2 draw with South Georgia.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game this week.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 3-2 loss to Richmond.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 1-0 loss to Maryland.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 3-0 loss to San Diego. Started and played 87 minutes in Syracuse’s 2-1 loss to LA.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 83 minutes in Chattanooga’s 3-0 win over Bay Cities.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Offseason.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Did not dress in Maktaaral’s 1-0 loss to Kairat.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Offseason.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 0-0 draw with Deportes Temuco.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in Envigado’s 1-0 loss to Deportes Tolima.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Tianjin’s 2-0 win over Cangzhou.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 2-2 draw with Agropecuario.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Offseason.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Offseason.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 89 minutes in Fjolnir’s 2-1 loss to Vestri.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Offseason.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Offseason.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 0-0 draw with York United.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 84 minutes, scoring a goal in Jeju’s 2-1 win over Incheon United. Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Jeju’s 1-0 loss to Daegu.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Caen - France - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 3-0 win over HFX Wanderers.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Universidad’s 3-1 cup win over Union San Felipe.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Offseason.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Offseason.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Offseason.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Offseason.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 win over Dinamo Brest.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Offseason.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 4-0 loss to Breidablik.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over IBV. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Reykjavik’s 6-1 Champions League qualifying win over FCI Levadia.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 90 minutes in Finn Harps’ 3-0 loss to Sligo Rovers.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Offseason.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Offseason.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’ 3-1 win over Canuelas.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Offseason.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Offseason.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Offseason.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Offseason.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Offseason.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 16 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over IBV. Started and played 74 minutes in Reykjavik’s 6-1 win over FCI Levadia.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Offseason.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Offseason.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Offseason.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Offseason.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 1-0 loss to Djurgarden.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Offseason.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Offseason.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Offseason.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in either of Sunflower State’s games.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 63 minutes in Motown’s 4-0 win over Torch.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Did not dress in Fort Worth’s 3-0 loss to Denton.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Suspended for Sunflower State’s 2-0 loss to OKC. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Sunflower State’s 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - No game this week.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Did not dress in Des Moines’ 3-0 win over St. Croix.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Did not dress in Kaw Valley’s 2-1 win over Chicago. Started Kaw Valley’s 5-3 loss to Chicago City.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Ballard’s 2-2 draw with Lane United.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Did not dress in Ballard’s 2-2 draw with Lane United.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)