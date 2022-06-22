Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Union Omaha FC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: ESPN+
Referee: Brandon Stevis
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
How they got here: Defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in the Round of 32, Defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in the Round of 16m
Availability Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Daniel Salloi (international duty), OUT: Marinos Tzionis (international duty), QUESTIONABLE: Jake Davis (adductor), QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Vujnovic (calf)
Union Omaha
Head Coach: Jay Mims (3rd season)
How they got here: Defeated the Des Moines Menace 2-1 in the Second Round; 2-2 (4-5) win over the Chicago Fire in the Third Round; 2-0 win over Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in the Round of 32; 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC in the Round of 16
Availability Report: None
