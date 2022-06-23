Official: Sporting KC Sign 22-Year-Old Striker

11 days ago Taylor Twellman broke the rumor that Sporting Kansas City were about to make two signings. Today, Sporting KC made one of those official. 22-year-old Nigerian striker, William Agada, will join SKC via transfer from Hapoel Jerusalem (Israeli Premier League). He’ll be the second player to come from the Israeli first division, joining Gadi Kinda (who is currently out for the season).

The secondary transfer window doesn’t open until July 7th, and Sporting are currently awaiting his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 visa. He is signed through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025 and will occupy an international slot.

“I am so excited to be joining Sporting KC,” Agada said. “It is a dream to play for a club like this and I hope to come in and help the team succeed. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to compete in front of the fans in Kansas City.”

In four seasons in Israel, Agada has scored 37 goals.

What is Means for Sporting KC

Because the move is a transfer, there is likely to be a fee involved (which aligns with previous reporting). Agada also will take up Sporting KC’s final international roster spot (the one freed up from Kinda going on the season ending injury list). To add another player, like the rumored Erik Thommy or Sonny Kittel signings, SKC need an international spot. They could put Alan Pulido on the SEI list, they could trade for one, or they could transfer/release another of their internationals. Teams cannot acquire green cards in the middle of the season like years past. If they do, they go into effect the following year.

All our previous research on Agada shows he’s mostly an out-and-out center forward, but he has the ability to play out wide. He should provide depth behind Khiry Shelton that the injured Nikola Vujnovic has been unable to provide, and push for a starting job.

For more information, including highlights, I recommend checking out The Blue Testament’s prior deep dive on Agada.

