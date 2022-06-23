Sporting KC adds Bundesliga attacker on free transfer

Sporting Kansas City announced that the club has signed German attacker Erik Thommy on Thursday afternoon. The 27-year-old joins SKC following the expiration of his contract with German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart. Thommy’s contract with Sporting runs through 2024 with an option for 2025 and will take up an international spot.

The 27-year-old is capable of playing in an advanced midfield position or on the wing. Thommy could be eligible when the summer transfer window officially opens on July 7, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

The signing of Thommy confirms the rumor originally broken by ESPN on June 12. Thommy joins defender Robert Voloder as the only two German players in club history.

This news comes just hours after Sporting announced the signing of William Agada.

A product of FC Augsburg, Thommy brings nine years of experience playing in Germany with stops in 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern and third-tier outfit Jahn Regensburg before returning to the German top-flight in 2019 when he signed with Stuttgart. In 2019-20 Stuttgart loaned Thommy to Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he contributed six goals and five assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances.

“This is a big step for me in my career,” Thommy said. “I have had very good conversations with Peter Vermes and I am excited to join MLS, a league that has developed a lot in the last few years. This club has great fans, great facilities and a great stadium. I want to give my best for the team and I am ready for the challenge.”

Most recently, Thommy contributed three assists in an injury-stricken past two seasons with Stuttgart. Thommy had 42 goals and 33 assists across nine seasons with nine goals, 14 assists, and 96 appearances in the Bundesliga.

It's been more than four years since Thommy last played a full 90 minutes, so it will be interesting to see how his fitness is once he is available and how Peter Vermes uses him.

For more information, including highlights, I recommend checking out The Blue Testament’s prior deep dive on Thommy.