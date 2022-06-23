Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Salloi Becomes KC’s All Time Leading Scorer in USOC

Sporting Kansas City advanced to the US Open Cup semifinals last night with a 6-0 win over USL-1 side, Union Omaha at Children’s Mercy Park. Here are the stats and milestones from the game. All of which center around goal scorer, Daniel Salloi.

Daniel Salloi’s 2 goals gave him 7 in the US Open Cup, passing Dom Dwyer for the most all time for Kansas City.

Salloi’s first goal was his 14th game winner for KC in all competitions, tying him with Preki for 2nd all time on that list.

Salloi’s first goal was his 44th in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Chris Klein for 6th all time on that list.

Salloi’s 2 goals gave him 31 at home in all competitions for KC, seeing him pass Kei Kamara for 5th all time on that list.

Salloi made his 11th appearance in the USOC (proper and qualifiers), tying him with Preki, Dwyer, and Tim Melia for 14th all time.

It was his 11th appearance in the USOC proper, tying him with Preki, Dwyer, and Melia for 11th all time on that list.