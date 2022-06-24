Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus Seattle

Sporting Kansas City are actually starting to look semi-healthy (besides the guys not coming back in 2022). And they’ll need to be as they enter their third game in seven days and head on the road against the CONCACAF Champions League winners, the Seattle Sounders. Before you read the updates, catch our match preview:

Includes:

How to Watch

Stats

Injury Updates for Seattle

and Predictions

Injury/Availability Updates

OUT - Alan Pulido (knee surgery), Gadi Kinda (SEI - knee surgery), Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), Nikola Vujnovic (calf)

QUESTIONABLE - Kortne Ford (head injury)

Ford is the only new addition to the report after several players fell off ahead of the US Open Cup game against Union Omaha. Before we get into the weekly routine, it’s worth a quick update from Peter Vermes on Alan Pulido, who isn’t on the season ending injury report and isn’t officially done for the year.

As you can see from PV, Pulido is progressing well, and he’s ahead of schedule, but they are unlikely to take any risks. For them to get into a playoff run, presumably Shelton (or William Agada) have to play well so it’s probably not worth replacing them if Pulido would be at risk to re-injure himself. Then again, all that is kind of unlikely to happen (winning enough, that is).

Starting XI Predictions

Please, please, just stay healthy!

The Only Injury Question is Ford

With a head injury, it’s probably not worth taking a risk. Plus, PV seems to have settled back in with Andreu Fontas and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin as the starters after the half-time sub against the New England Revolution (I’m not counting the Open Cup). I think Ford can push to be a starter still and Voloder may need some time with SKC II to get back there, but this week it’s Isi and Fonti.

Defensive Midfielder

Uri Rosell was suspended against Nashville SC, so he couldn’t start. Based on what I’ve seen from him in 2022, he shouldn’t start. He cost the team in back-to-back games with a sloppy penalty and a completely avoidable red card. And it’s not like those are his only offenses. He constantly has loose passes, bad touches and a general unawareness of his surroundings despite being alone in a single-pivot #6 role. When most guys play like this, they get benched. Sometimes they are never heard from again.

Remi Walter should be the starter. I think Peter wants to play him further up the field, and I can absolutely see why, but with the wingers back in full force, Cam Duke can drop into his more natural midfielder role (though he has to stop those dangerous back passes!) and Felipe Hernandez should start next to him. Sure, Remi may be the best #8 on the team, but he’s also the best #6, so that’s where he has to lineup.

I will leave room that for rotation purposes on short rest it’s Uri on Saturday, but I don’t like it.

The Forwards are Set... For Now

Until the new signings (Erik Thommy and William Agada) arrive (and maybe after), the starting front three is likely to be (from left to right): Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton and Johnny Russell. I keep arguing Shelton should be a winger (total winger moves on that first goal against Omaha), but PV isn’t reading this apparently.

The Other Spots

Logan Ndenbe over Ben Sweat all day, every day (except I guess in Open Cup games against third division sides)

Tim Melia still has a leg up on John Pulskamp... for now. John’s day is coming.

Graham Zusi is still the starting right back, but if you don’t want to see more Kayden Pierre, then I don’t know what you are watching when that kid is on the field.

Rest of the 20: Pulskamp, Tzionis, Sweat, Pierre, Voloder, K. Rad, Davis, [2 empty]

The bench is still a bit thin if Ford is really out and with Vujnovic and Cisneros still out. Only one forward sub isn’t great. Those signings are needed and hopefully won’t have Visa issues getting into the country.

Fan XI

Your vote 100 percent agrees with mine. That’s boring, but it’s reality. Now my only question is, how is Remi Walter not at 100% in our tally? He’s my first selection in the team sheet (okay, maybe Russell is). I’ll give you a pass if you thought he needed some rest because he plays all the minutes.

Here is the tally of your fan vote. Starters in italics and anyone over five percent is referenced here.

Goalkeepers: Melia (91.4%), Pulskamp (8.6%)

Defenders: Ndenbe (88.6%), Isimat-Mirin (85.7%), Zusi (80.0%), Fontas (65.7%), Ford (28.6%), Pierre (17.1%), Voloder (14.3%), Sweat (5.7%)

Midfielders: Hernandez (94.3%), Walter (77.1%), Duke (57.1%), Espinoza (45.7%), Zusi (8.6%), Tzionis/Russell/Cisneros (5.7%)

Wingers: Salloi (94.3%), Russell (88.6%), Tzionis/Duke (5.7%)

Strikers: Shelton (88.6%), Russell (8.6%)