Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City on a short half—week of rest heads West to take on the Seattle Sounders

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders

Time: 2:00 pm CST

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

How to Watch: ABC

Line: Sporting KC +340, Seattle Sounders -130, Draw +250

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

4-4-9, 16 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nikola Vujnovic (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Korte Ford (head)

Seattle Sounders

6-2-6, 20 points

7th in the West

Head Coach: Brian Schmetzer (7th season)

Injury Report: OUT: João Paulo (right ACL tear), OUT: Yéimar Gomez Andrade (right hamstring strain), OUT: Xavier Arreaga (left hamstring strain), OUT: Raul Ruidiaz (left hamstring strain), OUT: Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

