Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders
Time: 2:00 pm CST
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
How to Watch: ABC
Line: Sporting KC +340, Seattle Sounders -130, Draw +250
Referee: Alex Chilowicz
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
4-4-9, 16 points
12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nikola Vujnovic (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Korte Ford (head)
Seattle Sounders
6-2-6, 20 points
7th in the West
Head Coach: Brian Schmetzer (7th season)
Injury Report: OUT: João Paulo (right ACL tear), OUT: Yéimar Gomez Andrade (right hamstring strain), OUT: Xavier Arreaga (left hamstring strain), OUT: Raul Ruidiaz (left hamstring strain), OUT: Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)
