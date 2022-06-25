Come Join The Blue Testament at Strange Days Brew Co Today

Let’s start this with a quick tossing under the bus. Sorry this post is so late, Cody was in charge of this I thought he was writing it. But since Cody doesn’t read The Blue Testament (Shades of Blue listeners know what’s up — and since he doesn’t read, he won’t see this), he thought maybe you didn’t either. — Chad
Come join us TODAY to watch Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders. We are doing a live watch party, in person. Here are the details:
Where: Strange Days Brewing Company
Address: 316 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64106
Time: 2:00 PM CST (Kickoff: 2:08)
Many of The Blue Testament staffers will be present to watch the game live, have awkward interactions in person and just generally cheer on Sporting KC. There will be $1 off drinks for wearing Sporting Kansas City gear, music, vendors, VR bar next door and a live post-game podcast.
Come watch #SEAvSKC with us at @StrangeDaysBeer!— The Blue Testament (@BlueTestamentKC) June 24, 2022
Come Prepared!
You don’t want to show up and not know what’s going on. Check out some of our content from the week to prepare for this pivotal #SEAvSKC matchup.
