Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Melia Passes Sinovic

Sporting KC’s frustrating season continued with a 3-0 loss on the road to the Seattle Sounders. KC suffered their 10th loss of the 2022 season just 18 games into the league season, equaling their loss total for all of 2021 just over half way through the season. Here’s the stats and milestones from this weekend.

In the 35th minute, Tim Melia passed Seth Sinovic and moved into 6th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC. He finished the game with 21,847 minutes played.

Melia made his 225th appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Sinovic for 8th all time on that list.

Melia made his 213th league start for KC, tying him with Davy Arnaud for 6th all time on that list.

Daniel Salloi made his 129th league appearance, breaking his tie with Jimmy Nielsen and Dom Dwyer for 20th all time on that list.