Misery Loves Company

Just when it felt like Sporting KC was on the brink of turning things around this season, we got a reminder from the Seattle Sounders just how much the team is lacking at the moment. Losing to Seattle is never fun, but a 3-0 shutout is painful.

We recorded the show just after the final whistle on Saturday from our very first Watch Party at Strange Days Brewing. Thank you to everyone who came to hangout and watch the game with us. It was a really fun day all around, in spite of the ugly result.

SKC has reinforcements coming in the attack, but this match seemed to prove plenty of problems at the back as well. Kortne Ford was a noticeable absence and it appears his presence is needed. But who else is the problem? Nicolas Isimat-Mirin or Andreu Fontas?

We talk about the new signings which will be arriving when the transfer window opens. Last week was a great week for the sport in Kansas City, including the opening of the KC Current training center and the city being selected to host the World Cup in 2026.

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. Please subscribe, rate, & review! Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife so you can tell us what we’ve done wrong each week.