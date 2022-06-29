Across State Lines: Former KC Wizard Scott Vermillion Diagnosed with C.T.E.

A year and a half ago, former Kansas City Wizard and KC native, Scott Vermillion passed away. After his passing his family had his brain examined after his death by doctors at Boston University. The diagnosis came back that Vermillion did have the brain disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or C.T.E. The disease has been talked about prominently in football circles for the past number of years, but Vermillion became the first MLS player to be diagnosed with the disease, a diagnosis that can only come after the person has passed.

In lighter news, former Sporting KC midfielder, Gianluca Busio may be on the move soon. With Venezia FC relegating to Serie B, news came out that Busio had a relegation clause in his contract if Venezia went down. The clause allowed him to join other teams on loan if Venezia were to be relegated. With that news out, Busio has been linked with a number of teams in Europe, including Napoli and Ajax among others.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 0-0 draw with RSL.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 2-2 draw with Austin.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 0-0 draw with Columbus.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 64 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over New York.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 3-1 win over DC.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 2-1 loss to Miami.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 0-0 draw with RSL.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game this week.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Montreal’s 4-0 Canadian Championship loss to Toronto. Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Charlotte.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 1-0 win over Orlando.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 3-1 loss to Nashville.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 81 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Montreal.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Vancouver’s 2-1 Canadian Championship win over York. Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Vancouver’s 0-0 draw with New England.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Seattle’s 3-0 win over KC.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Houston’s 2-0 win over Chicago.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 79 minutes in Seattle’s 3-0 win over KC.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 3-0 loss to Portland.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over New York.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game this week.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Stared and played 74 minutes in Nashville’s 3-1 win over DC.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in NYCFC’s 3-0 loss to New York. Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Montreal.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game this week.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game this week.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 2-0 loss to Norway. Started and played 82 minutes in New Zealand’s 0-0 draw with Wales.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game this week.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - No game this week.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - No game this week.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game this week.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in the USA’s 3-0 win over Colombia. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in the USA’s 2-0 win over Colombia.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game this week.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - No game this week.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Just signed with Houston as a national team replacement player.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 3-0 win over Colombia. Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 2-0 win over Colombia.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in Canada’s 0-0 draw with South Korea.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game this week.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in either of San Antonio’s games.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Dressed but did not play in Oakland’s 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to San Antonio. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 2-0 loss to Hartford.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to San Antonio. Started and played 63 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 2-0 loss to Hartford.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Las Vegas’ 3-2 win over Phoenix.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-0 loss to Memphis. Started and played 62 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Charleston. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Hartford.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 win over Miami.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Loudoun’s 3-1 loss to Orange County.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Started and played 53 minutes, scoring a goal in Tampa Bay’s 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Came of the bench and played 30 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Hartford.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to San Antonio. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 2-0 loss to Hartford.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 87 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-0 win over New Mexico.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 5-0 loss to San Diego.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA (loan) - Started and played 73 minutes, scoring a goal in LA’s 3-1 win over Miami.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Dressed but did not play in Pittsburgh’s 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in Detroit’s 2-0 loss to Memphis.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 87 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-0 win over New Mexico.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-0 loss to Memphis. Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Charleston. Started and played 69 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 3-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 76 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Hartford.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Dressed but did not play in Indy’s 5-0 loss to San Diego.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in San Diego’s 5-0 win over Indy.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 78 minutes in Orange County’s 3-1 win over Loudoun.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 win over Miami.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-1 loss to LA.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Hartford.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 44 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-0 loss to Memphis. Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Charleston. Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Memphis’ 2-0 win over Tulsa. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Memphis’ 2-0 win over Detroit.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 2-1 loss to Tulsa.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-1 loss to LA.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Birmingham.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 90 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 2-1 loss to Sacramento.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-0 win over SLC.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 3-1 loss to Orlando.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 81 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-0 win over SLC.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 4-2 win over Portland.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Did not dress in Tacoma’s 1-0 loss to Houston.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 5-0 loss to NYCFC.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Richmond’s 2-1 loss to Madison.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 68 minutes in Charlotte’s 7-1 loss to Chattanooga. Came off the bench and played 20 minutes, recording an assist in Charlotte’s 6-2 win over Madison.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-1 win over Northern Colorado.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 81 minutes, recording an assist in South Georgia’s 3-2 loss to Omaha.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Madison’s 2-1 win over Richmond. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Madison’s 6-2 loss to Charlotte.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in either of Chattanooga’s games.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 4-1 win over Central Valley. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Greenville.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 0-0 draw with Chattanooga.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-1 draw with LA. Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 0-0 draw with Michigan.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Offseason.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Did not dress in Maktaaral’s 1-1 draw with Atyrau.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Offseason.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 5-1 win over Deportes Temuco.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - No game this week.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-0 win over Meizhou Hakka.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 77 minutes in Atletico’s 4-0 loss to Tristan Suarez.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Offseason.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Offseason.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 2-0 loss to Selfoss.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 85 minutes in Scotland’s 4-0 win over Ukraine.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Offseason.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 3-0 loss to HFX Wanderers.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 79 minutes, recording an assist in Jeju’s 4-2 loss to Gangwon.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Caen - France - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 76 minutes in Australia’s 7-0 loss to Spain. Started and played 90 minutes in Australia’s 1-1 draw with Portugal.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game this week.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 60 minutes in Universidad’s 3-0 cup win over Union San Felipe.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Offseason.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Offseason.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Offseason.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Offseason.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Did not dress in Gomel’s 3-1 win over Orsha. Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-1 draw with Isloch.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Offseason.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 8/4.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 win over Inter Club d’Escaldes.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Finn Harps’ 2-2 draw with St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Offseason.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Offseason.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’ 1-1 draw with Comunicaciones.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Offseason.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Offseason.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Offseason.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Offseason.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Offseason.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 67 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 win over Inter Club d’Escaldes.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Offseason.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Offseason.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Offseason.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Offseason.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 8/6.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 60 minutes, scoring a goal in Portugal’s 4-0 win over Greece. Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Greece. Started and played 54 minutes in Portugal’s 1-1 draw with Australia.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Offseason.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Offseason.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 4-2 loss to Tulsa.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Did not dress in Motown’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Started and played 85 minutes in Fort Worth’s 1-0 loss to Laredo.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal before being sent off in Sunflower State’s 4-2 loss to Tulsa.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Did not dress in Sacramento’s 3-1 win over Sonoma County.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Did not dress in either of Des Moines’ games.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Started and played 73 minutes in Kaw Valley’s 2-0 win over Chicago City.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Did not dress in Ballard’s 2-0 win over OVF. Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Ballard’s 2-1 win over PDX.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Did not dress in Ballard’s2-0 win over OVF. Started and played 90 minutes in Ballard’s 2-1 win over PDX.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)