The last week has brought plenty of news, despite the fact that it’s an international break for Major League Soccer. Even though Sporting Kansas City aren’t in action this weekend, the KC Current and SKC II both are, as well as a home game in Kansas City for the United States Men’s National Team against Uruguay (who smashed Mexico on Thursday).

Let’s get caught up.

Kansas City Current Stadium Preview

Big news this week was the release of new renderings of the Current’s river front stadium. The size has been upgraded to 11,500 seats, as well as the price which is now at $117 million. It will be the first stadium in NWSL purposely built for women’s soccer (maybe the world). This stadium should be done for the 2024 season, as the Current will play in Children’s Mercy Park until then. They also have a privately financed training facility that opens this month.

The team has all nine released photos in their press release.

Current Controversy

In less savory KC Current news, the team is experiencing a bit of controversy following their win against Racing Louisville last weekend. Reports came out that Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer was injured by a goal blowing over on her as they practiced at Hemingway Field on the campus of Park University (it was really windy in KC last weekend).

The news came out when Racing’s head coach, Kim Björkegren, said, “we [were] trying to do a training here in Kansas but we couldn’t do it because of the quality of the pitch that they gave us,” in a post-game press conference.

The team released a statement on the issue:

“We take this matter very seriously. The field Louisville was provided is the same field that all visiting teams have been provided when traveling to KC, without incident. We will look into any issues that occurred during (Sunday’s) training session.”

Obviously that new training facility, cannot open soon enough. This is the first known complaint from any NWSL team visiting, all of whom seemingly used the same facility.

Charlotte FC Fire Their Coach

Despite being two points south of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC have fired their first head coach, Miguel Angel Ramirez. According to reporting by The Athletic, it’s due to troubles between Ramirez and “the front office.” In addition, “his assistant Mikel Antía, fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto and video analyst Luis Piedrahita were also dismissed.”

Charlotte have three more points than Sporting KC.

“We made a decision for the best of the club. I wouldn’t want to go into details. It’s not going to help anybody. Some of you might think it’s difficult to explain, but it happens in sports very often... At the end of the day, we had no choice. We had to do it.” — Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta

Apparently multiple players were also upset with Ramirez and Designated Player Karol Swiderski refused to play under him any longer. I think it goes to show despite the results in KC, it hasn’t come to that.

Quick Links

