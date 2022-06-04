Preview: Kansas City hosts San Diego in their first meeting

MATCH INFO

Who: Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC

When: Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Children’s Mercy Park – Kansas City

How to watch/listen:

Broadcast - KMCI 38 The Spot

Radio - Sports Radio 810 WHB

Stream - Paramount+ (International – Twitch)

The Kansas City Current look to build on their first win of the regular season when they host the San Diego Wave. The Current (1-4-1, 4 pts) face the San Diego Wave (4-2-0, 12 pts) Saturday evening.

After a strong Challenge Cup run, the Current struggled in the regular season. Schedule congestion, injuries and covid protocols made it tough for head coach Matt Potter to build consistency.

The Wave started the season with three straight wins but have lost two of their last three while only scoring one. This is their fourth road game before returning home. All four road games for the Wave have ended as 1-0 results.

Players to watch:

Kansas City midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta returned to the lineup and scored the game winning goal, a penalty in the third minute versus Louisville.

Forwards Elyse Bennett and Kristen Hamilton have provided the majority of the offensive effort for the Current but with Hailie Mace coming back from injury and Covi protocols, Kansas City will be more dynamic.

San Diego has only given up three goals and keeper Kailen Sheridan is a big part of that defensive strength.

Alex Morgan has always been a big draw and is experiencing a resurgence with the Wave. Morgan is leading the league with six goals.

Availability

Kansas City

OUT: Lynn Williams (R Leg - SEI), Mallory Weber (R Leg - SEI), Sam Mewis (R Leg), Chloe Logarzo (R Leg) QUESTIONABLE: None

San Diego

Nothing listed.