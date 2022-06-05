Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Scott Climbs Past Buczkowski

While Sporting KC was off this weekend, the KC Current and Sporting KC II both had games yesterday. Here are stats and milestones from the Current’s 2-2 draw with the San Diego Wave and Sporting KC II’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota United 2.

KC Current

In the 21st minute, Desiree Scott passed Jen Buczkowski and moved into 3rd place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 6,345 minutes played.

Scott made her 71st league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Buczkowski for 3rd all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 50th league start for KC NWSL teams, she’s the 8th player to reach that mark.

Making her 50th league start, LaBonta broke her tie with Shea Groom for 8th all time on that list.

LaBonta’s assist was her 5th in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Hearth O’Reilly and Merritt Mathias for 7th all time on that list.

It was her 7th assist in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Buczkowski and Amy Rodriguez for 5th all time on that list.

In the 23rd minute, LaBonta passed Lauren Holiday and moved into 9th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 4,211 minutes played.

Kristen Hamilton scored her 8th goal in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Sarah Hagen for 5th all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds made her 35th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Mandy Laddish for 16th all time on that list.

Victoria Pickett made her 35th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Amy LePeilbet for 19th all time on that list.

Elizabeth Ball made her 26th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with LePeilbet for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

Kaveh Rad made his 51st league appearance, breaking his tie with Parker Maher for 8th all time on that list.

Rad made his 51st appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Mark Anthony Gonzalez for 14th all time on that list.

Rad made his 48th league start for KC, breaking his tie with Adrian Zendejas for 7th all time on that list.

It was his 48th start in all competitions, breaking his tie with Kharlton Belmar for 10th all time on that list.

In the 26th minute, Jake Davis passed Tyler Pasher and moved into 11th all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,687 minutes played.

Davis made his 42nd league start, breaking his tie with Belmar for 11th all time on that list.

It was his 42nd start in all competitions, tying him with Maher for 12th all time on that list.

Jahon Rad made his 44th league appearance, breaking his tie with Enoch Mushagalusa for 17th all time on that list.

It was his 44th appearance in all competitions as well, breaking his tie with Mushagalusa for 18th all time on that list.

Kayden Pierre made his 31st league start, tying him with Alexsander and Hadji Barry for 20th all time on that list.