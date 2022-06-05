Former Sporting KC CB Palmer-Brown Features for USMNT in Draw vs. Uruguay

The United States men returned to Children’s Mercy Park to host Uruguay in a friendly as the 2022 World Cup approaches in the fall. The USMNT rolled out a primarily first choice lineup with a few tweaks. Joe Scally got his first start at left back and Sean Johnson earned his 10th cap in goal.

Uruguay on the other hand played a less than first choice lineup. Despite that, the Uruguayan fans travelled well and despite their lesser numbers were loud from their National anthem throughout the game.

The game started off at a fevered pitch with Uruguay on the front foot for a good chunk of the first half. They had the majority of the chances early, though the US had their moments. One of the stronger attacking plays ended with Jesus Ferreira getting a little too much on a header he was really stretching for that saw the ball skip over the net and him go crashing into the goal.

As the first half progressed the United States really started to settle into the game and hold the majority of the attack. Primarily down the right wing where Tim Weah was causing trouble with dangerous crosses on a consistent basis.

In the 41st minute it was a near disaster for the United States after a turnover deep in their own end left Aaron Long alone two on one against both Uruguay forwards, but Munez played his square ball a bit behind Gomez and the rest of the defense was able to recover and force a goal kick. If Munez shoots, it’s probably 1-0. Despite that, the game would enter the half tied at zero.

At the half the United States made a bunch of changes including bringing on former Sporting Kansas City Homegrown Erik Palmer-Brown for Aaron Long. Also subbing in were Brendan Aaronson and Paul Arriola for Weston McKinnie and Weah, who arguable was one of the best players in the first half.

In the 57th minute Palmer-Brown was bailed out after dribbling into a bit of troubling, pinging it too hard off his teammate and leading to a Uruguay counter. Fortunately, the centering ball to Gorriaran was skied out of the stadium instead of challenging Sean Johnson. After that EPB would settle in and be virtually mistake free.

The next round of subs would come in the 60th minute when striker Hadji Wright replaced Ferreira and Antonee Robinson would come on for Deandre Yedlin. That would flip Joe Scally, who struggled against a very potent Uruguay attack, to right back, his more natural spot. At the same time, Uruguay made a handful of subs including star Edison Cavani coming in and former LAFC winger Diego Rossi.

The changes for Uruguay would nearly hit immediately as they were on the attack for several minutes before Johnson would be forced to make a kick save off his line on what looked like a sure goal.

From there, the game settled down a bunch. The US had some periods of sustained possession and Uruguay would remain dangerous, but the game had less of the frenetic pace it had been known for early on.

In the 80th minute the US would have one of it’s best chances of the game off a corner kick that found the wide open head of Walker Zimmerman who simply couldn’t get enough on it to trouble the keeper.

The USMNT made their 6th and final sub bringing on Luca De La Torre for Yunus Musah in the 85th minute. There was a bit of a kerfuffle as Uruguay accidently made seven subs, one more than they are allowed in a friendly.

In the 93rd minute, disaster nearly struck for the US as Uruguay came flying on a quick counter that ended with a pass across the box to Cavani who was open but his shot drifted wide of the post. Unbelievable.

The game would end in a 0-0 draw.