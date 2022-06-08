The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 14: H2 Tied

It’s Episode 14 of The Tea(L)!

The Kansas City Current continued their home stretch at Children’s Mercy Park, hosting the league-leading San Diego Wave in front of 7,954 fans in attendance (the largest for the club so far), earning a point against their tide of water opponent. A recap of the game, KC and NWSL news, and more on this episode!

Episode 14: H2 Tied

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!