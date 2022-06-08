Across State Lines: Mauri May be Returning to Italy

Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder, Jose Mauri could be on his way back to Italy after being released by KC. Mauri, who was officially released by KC in April had previously been in Argentina before joining KC. Before that he’d spent time with Napoli, AC Milan, and Parma. Reports are that he will now be heading back to Italy. A couple reports over the last week have linked him with a move to Serie B, specifically Ternana Calico according to other reports. Ternana finished in the middle of the Serie B table this past season, tenth in the twenty team league.

In other news this week, international duty takes center stage with a few former players representing their country in friendlies, Nations League games, and African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. Kharlton Belmar with Grenada and Tony Rocha with Belize both played in CONACACAF Nations League while Winston Reid an New Zealand lost a friendly to Peru ahead of their World Cup Playoff against Costa Rica this coming week. The biggest surprise national team call up may be KC Comets Lesia Thetsane, who was called up for the Lesotho national team for African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Only their first game against Comoros took place this past week where Thetsane was an unused substitute.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game this week.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game this week.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game this week.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - No game this week.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game this week.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game this week.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game this week.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game this week.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game this week.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Vancouver’s 2-1 win over RSL.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game this week.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game this week.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game this week.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game this week.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game this week.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game this week.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game this week.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game this week.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in either of Washington’s games.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Louisville.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Houston’s 5-0 win over Orlando. Started and played 89 minutes in Houston’s 0-0 draw with Angel City.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 81 minutes in Houston’s 5-0 win over Orlando. Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 0-0 draw with Angel City.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 5-0 loss to Houston.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 5-0 loss to Houston.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 67 minutes in Louisville’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in KC’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 5-0 loss to Houston.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 5-0 loss to Houston.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 83 minutes, recording an assist in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Louisville.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 3-0 loss to North Carolina.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 1-0 win over Washington.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Louisville.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Louisville.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 1-0 win over Washington.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Orlando’s 5-0 loss to Houston.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 3-0 win over Louisville.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 77 minutes in Portland’s 3-0 win over Angel City.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 3-0 win over Angel City.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 5-0 loss to Houston.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in either of Washington’s games.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 83 minutes in Oakland’s 3-2 win over Orange County. Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 2-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 79 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Las Vegas.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 69 minutes in Grenada’s 3-1 loss to El Salvador. Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Grenada’s 2-2 draw with El Salvador.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Started and played 87 minutes in Las Vegas’ 3-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-0 win over RGV.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - No game this week.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Started and played 71 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 1-1 draw with Tulsa. Started and played 71 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over Louisville.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 45 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Did not dress in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Las Vegas.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Phoenix.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 4-3 win over Charleston.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in LA’s 1-0 win over RGV.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 1-1 draw with Detroit.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in Detroit’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Phoenix.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with Miami.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 69 minutes in Phoenix’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Dressed but did not play in Indy’s 4-3 win over Charleston.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 2-2 draw with New York.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 81 minutes in Belize’s 2-0 loss to Dominican Republic. Dressed but did not play in Belize’s 2-0 loss to Guatemala.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Tulsa.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay. Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with Miami.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 5-2 win over Atlanta.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and played 90 minutes in Charleston’s 4-3 loss to Indy.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Tulsa.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-1 win over Orange County.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Did not dress in Monterey Bay’s 2-0 loss to Oakland.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Tulsa’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 0-0 draw with Miami.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 82 minutes, recording an assist in St. Louis’ 2-0 win over Houston.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’ 3-1 win over Colorado.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 69 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-0 win over Houston.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 3-1 loss to North Texas.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Dressed but did not play in Tacoma’s 6-1 win over San Jose.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - No game this week.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 73 minutes in KC’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Did not dress in Richmond’s 3-0 win over Chattanooga. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Richmond’s 2-2 draw with South Georgia.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 63 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to Greenville.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-0 win over Charlotte.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 46 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-2 draw with Richmond.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Dressed but did not play in Madison’s 2-1 win over Tucson.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Dressed but did not play in Chattanooga’s 3-0 loss to Richmond. Did not dress in Chattanooga’s 1-0 loss to Omaha.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game this week.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 0-0 draw with LA. Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 2-0 loss to Cal United.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes, scoring a goal in Valley United’s 2-0 win over Syracuse. Started and played 77 minutes, scoring a goal in Valley United’s 2-1 loss to Flower City.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 60 minutes in Syracuse’s 2-0 loss to Valley United. Did not dress in Syracuse’s 0-0 draw with Maryland.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game this week.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Tied Servette U21 2-2.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - No game until 6/19.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Offseason.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Did not dress in Mantois’ 2-1 loss to Blanc Mesnil.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in either of Envigado’s games.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-1 draw with Meizhou Hakka.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Sacachispas.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Offseason.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Offseason.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 74 minutes in India’s 2-0 loss to Jordan.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 3-1 win over KV.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Offseason.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Offseason.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Offseason.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 2-1 loss to Atletico Ottawa.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game this week.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Caen - France - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Toronto.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game this week.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Offseason.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Did not dress in Duisburg’s 6-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Offseason.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Offseason.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Offseason.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - No game this week.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Offseason.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 74 minutes, scoring a goal in Thor/KA’s 3- win over Keflavik. Dressed but did not play in Thor/KA’s 5-0 loss to Stjarnan.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game this week.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Tied Banha 0-0.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Offseason.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 win over Thy ThistedQ.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in Colegiales’ 1-0 win over Deportivo Merlo.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 3-0 win over Morocco. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in the USA’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Offseason.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Offseason.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Offseason.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Offseason.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Offseason.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 win over Thy ThistedQ.

Winston Reid (SKC) - Started and played 81 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-0 loss to Peru.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game this week.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Offseason.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Guatemala’s 2-0 loss to French Guiana. Started and played 90 minutes in Guatemala’s 2-0 win over Belize.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 2-0 win over Monheim.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Offseason.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 4-0 loss to Djurgarden.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Offseason.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Offseason.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Offseason.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Offseason.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower’s 0-0 draw with Tulsa.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 4-3 loss to Jackson. Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 2-0 win over Hershey.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Did not dress in either of Fort Worth’s games.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Sunflower’s 0-0 draw with Tulsa.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Started and played 90 minutes in Sacramento’s 2-0 win over Davis.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Des Moines’ 3-0 win over Thunder Bay. Did not play in Des Moines’ 0-0 draw with Manitoba.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Started and played 81 minutes in Kaw Valley’s 2-1 loss to Chicago FC.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - No game this week.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Dressed but did not play in Lesotho’s 2-0 loss to Comoros.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)