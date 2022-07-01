Game Preview: KC Current @ Houston Dash

Match Details

Kansas City Current (2-4-3)

@ Houston Dash (4-2-3)

When: Friday, July 1 | 7:30 PM CT

Where: PNC Stadium | Houston, TX

Stream: Paramount+

Local Broadcast: KMCI-TV

Radio: SportsRadio 810 WHB AM

It’s been a minute or two, but the Kansas City Current return to the pitch after a two-week break and head to Houston to face the Dash, a team who has lost just one of their last eight games in total. The Current are on a four-game unbeaten streak, the longest in club history, with a 2-0-2 record since May 30. Kansas City is also unbeaten in Houston with a win and a draw in 2022.

This is the the fourth meeting in 2022 between the two teams. Houston, however, had the edge in the only regular season meeting between the clubs in May with a 2-0 win. Kansas City did beat the Dash twice in this year’s Challenge Cup.

Players to Watch: Kristen Hamilton (Current), Cece Kizer (Current), Elizabeth Eddy (Houston)

What we’re watching

Will the Current continue their unbeaten streak as they head back on the road? Part of the Current’s success for an undefeated streak was being at Children’s Mercy Park for four consecutive games, but the team heads now Houston to face a Dash team that has found their own level of success this season.

The Houston Dash (4-2-3, 15 points, 4th place) are coming off a 4-3 victory against the North Carolina Courage on June 19. Houston is on a high-scoring streak in their last seven games—all wins. Their last four wins have resulted in an aggregate scoring advantage of 13-3. Houston also strengthened their roster this week, acquiring forward Ebony Salmon in a trade with Racing Louisville on June 27.

The Current, earning a point in their game against the Chicago Red Stars on June 18, will definitely face a tough challenge against the Dash, but the Current are the team to watch heading into an important phase of the season, and we’ll all be watching how Kristen Hamilton leads the team. Hamilton has scored nine goals in all competitions in 2022 (also a club record), including goals in the Current’s last three matches.

Injury Report

OUT: Lynn Williams (SEI - Right Leg), Sam Mewis (Right Leg), Chloe Logarzo (Right Leg), Mallory Weber (SEI - Right Knee), Jenna Winebrenner (Left Leg)

INTERNATIONAL: Desiree Scott (Canada), Sydney Schneider (Jamaica)

Predicted Score: 1-0, Kansas City