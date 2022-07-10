Game Preview: KC Current @ Washington Spirit

Match Details

Kansas City Current (3-4-3)

@ Washington Spirit (1-4-6)

When: Sunday, July 10 | 4:00 PM CT

Where: Segra Field | Leesburg, VA

Stream: Paramount+

Local Broadcast: KMCI 38 - The Spot

Radio: SportsRadio 810 WHB AM

The Kansas City Current take their unbeaten streak to Washington D.C. Well, to Sagra Field in Leesburg, Virgina, with another game on the road to face the Washington Spirit. This is the first meeting between the two teams in 2022. The Spirit have won the previous two meetings between the clubs, with 2-1 victories in each game.

Players to Watch: Kristen Hamilton (Current), AD Franch (Current), Tara McKeown (Spirit)

What we’re watching

The Current earned their first-ever road win in franchise history with a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash on July 1, ending a 16-game road winless streak, which according to the league was the second longest streak in NWSL history. The win continued the Current’s unbeaten streak to five games. Kansas City is now just two points away from entering the playoff spot zone, in which the top 6 teams advance to the post-season.

There is, obviously, half of the season left to play, but the Current are on an impressive streak at the right time. The team is playing with confidence in their play and in each other. Defensively, AD Franch and the backline, led by Elizabeth Ball, have shutout Racing Louisville and NJ/NY Gotham. Forwards Kristen Hamilton and Elyse Bennett, with the addition of CeCe Kizer, have helped earned important points against San Diego and Chicago.

Kansas City now has a chance to continue their streak against a Washington Spirit team that is seeking their second win of the regular season, and they have a good opportunity to leave the east coast with three points. The Spirit, the defending NWSL champions, are currently in 11th place in the standings. What’s more, the Spirit will be without seven of their starters, all who are with the U.S. National Team in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Mexico (Ashley Hatch, Aubrey Kingsbury, Kelley O’Hara, Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, Emily Sonnett, Andi Sullivan).

Injury Report

OUT: Jaycie Johnson (COVID protocol), Lynn Williams (SEI - Right Leg), Sam Mewis (Right Leg), Chloe Logarzo (Right Leg), Mallory Weber (SEI - Right Knee), Jenna Winebrenner (Left Leg)

INTERNATIONAL: Desiree Scott (Canada), Sydney Schneider (Jamaica)

Predicted Score: 2-0, Kansas City