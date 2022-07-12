Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: A Winning Weekend

It was a winning weekend for all three Kansas City teams on the road this past weekend. Sporting KC picked up 2-1 win over CF Montreal on Saturday. On Sunday the KC Current got a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit with Adrianna Franch saving the win with a PK stop in stoppage time. Also on Sunday, Sporting KC II picked up a 2-0 win over road against the Colorado Rapids 2. Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend.

Sporting KC

Johnny Russell made his 150th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 24th player to reach that mark.

In the 10th minute, Tim Melia passed Davy Arnaud and moved into 6th place all time for minutes played in MLS competitions for SKC. He finished the game with 20,407 minutes played.

Daniel Salloi made his 157th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Dom Dwyer for 20th all time on that list.

Roger Espinoza’s goal was his 8th in league play away from home, tying him with Sasha Victorine and Ike Opara for 17th all time on that list.

Remi Walter made his 50th appearance in MLS competitions, he’s the 80th player to reach that mark.

Felipe Hernandez made his 50th appearance in all competitions, he’s the 84th player and 4th HomeGrown Player to reach that mark.

Oriol Rosell made his 50th start in league play for KC, he’s the 60th player to reach that mark.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 70th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Leigh Ann Brown for 6th all time on that list.

In the 51st minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Heather O’Reilly and moved into 20th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,178 minutes played.

Kristen Edmonds made her 32nd league appearance for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Amy LePeilbet and Elizabeth Bogus for 18th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 40th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Mandy Laddish for 17th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 39th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Becca Moros for 14th all time on that list.

Pickett made her 34th start in all competitions, tying her with Laddish for 17th all time on that list.

Victoria Pickett made her 39th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Laddish for 18th all time on that list.

Pickett and Ball both made their 26th league start, breaking their tie with O’Reilly for 18th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

At 25 years, 333 days, Cole McLagan became the 8th oldest goal scorer in both league play and in all competitions for SKCII.

At 17 years, 162 days, Nati Clarke became the 19th youngest player to appear in a game for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

Jahon Rad made his 47th league appearance, tying him with Adrian Zendejas and Colton Storm for 13th all time on that list.