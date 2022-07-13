Across State Lines: Fernandes a K League All Star

Yesterday MLS announced their All Star team for this year’s game in Minnesota that will take on the Liga MX All Stars. Included in the roster is former Sporting KC midfielder, Ilie Sanchez who was named to his second All Star team, and his first with Los Angeles FC. He wasn’t the only former player named to an all star team this past week, as in Korea, former Sporting winger, Gerso Fernandes was named to the K League’s All Star Team. The K League played a friendly against Tottenham Hotspur early this morning US time as part of Spurs’ preseason tour. Fernandes came on as a half substitute for the K League All Stars in their 6-3 loss to Spurs.

Elsewhere, player movement ahead of the start of the European seasons continues to involve former Kansas City players. Jose Mauri continues to be linked with a return to Italy, with the latest rumor being Palermo FC, who were recently bought by the owners of New York City FC, City Football Group and will be in Serie B this season. Two former Kansas City players are returning to the US to play in MLS Next Pro now as well. KC born Sagir Arce has joined Minnesota United 2 on loan from Mazatlan FC for the rest of the MLS Next Pro season. The other signing is former Sporting academy player, Isaiah LeFlore who has signed a pro contract with the Houston Dynamo 2 less than a year after leaving Sporting’s academy to join SC Braga in Portugal. The most frustrating of the signings though for KC fans is probably Mataeo Bunbury, who left the Sporting academy recently and has signed a professional contract with the Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship, where he made his debut this past weekend.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Started and played 45 minutes in Columbus’ 3-2 win over Chicago.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 2-2 draw with Houston.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in RSL’s 2-2 draw with Colorado.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in LAFC’s 3-2 win over LA.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Nashville’s 4-1 loss to Charlotte.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 3-1 win over Vancouver.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 3-0 loss to Austin.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 3-2 win over Chicago.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-2 loss to LAFC.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Montreal’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 1-1 draw with New York.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 7-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes, recording an assist in Charlotte’s 4-1 win over Nashville.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in Vancouver’s 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Seattle’s 3-0 loss to Portland.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 2-2 draw with Dallas. Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 3-1 loss to Austin.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 64 minutes in Seattle’s 3-0 loss to Portland.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 2-2 draw with RSL.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-2 win over LA.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-2 loss to LAFC.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 77 minutes in Nashville’s 4-1 loss to Charlotte.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 4-2 win over New England.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 4-1 win over Nashville.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 loss to Orlando.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 loss to Orlando.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 89 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 win over Washington.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Iceland’s 1-1 draw with Belgium.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 2-2 draw with Portland.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 1-0 win over Washington.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 76 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Washington.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Started and played 90 minutes in Angel City’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 63 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over Washington.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes, scoring a goal in the USA’s 5-0 win over Jamaica. Came off the bench and played 26 minutes, scoring a goal in the USA’s 1-0 win over Mexico.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Started and played 90 minutes in OL Reign’s 2-2 draw with Portland.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 78 minutes, scoring a goal in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 2-1 win over Louisville.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 1-0 loss to Orlando.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-2 draw with Chicago.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 5-0 win over Jamaica. Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 1-0 win over Mexico.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 57 minutes in Canada’s 1-0 win over Panama. Started and played 90 minutes in Canada’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-2 draw with OL Reign.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 2-2 draw with OL Reign.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 54 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 win over Houston.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Washington’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 win over Washington.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game this week.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Dressed but did not play in Oakland’s 3-3 draw with Sacramento.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 loss to San Diego. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to El Paso.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 loss to San Diego. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to El Paso.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - No game this week.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 3-3 draw with Atlanta. Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-0 win over Charleston.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 74 minutes in Louisville’s 6-0 win over New York.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 5-0 win over San Diego.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - No game this week.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Dressed but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win over Hartford.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 6-0 win over New York.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 loss to San Diego. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 loss to El Paso.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 89 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-3 draw with Atlanta. Came off the bench and played 30 minutes, scoring a goal in Birmingham’s 3-0 win over Charleston.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Dressed but did not play in Indy’s 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh. Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 loss to Detroit.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 89 minutes recording 2 goals and an assist in LA’s 5-0 win over San Diego.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 60 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win over Indy. Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win over Miami.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Did not dress in Detroit’s 1-1 draw with Hartford. Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 win over Indy.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Suspended for Birmingham’s 3-3 draw with Atlanta. Started and played 78 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-0 win over Charleston.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Phoenix’s 3-1 loss to Memphis.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording 3 goals and an assist in Louisville’s 6-0 win over New York.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in either of Indy’s games.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 3-2 win over Colorado Springs. Came off the bench and played 67 minutes in San Diego’s 5-0 loss to LA.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 90 minutes in Orange County’s 2-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 5-0 win over San Diego.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 78 minutes in Miami’s 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 6-0 win over New York.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Memphis’ 3-1 win over Phoenix.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Charleston’s 3-0 loss to Birmingham.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 1-0 win over RGV. Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 1-1 draw with RGV.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in Monterey Bay’s 2-0 win over Orange County.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Minnesota’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 56 minutes, recording an assist in St. Louis’ 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in KC’s 2-0 win over Colorado.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Colorado.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Colorado.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 83 minutes in St. Louis’ 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Houston’s 4-1 win over SLC.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 85 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Colorado.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-0 win over Colorado.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over Colorado.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-0 loss to KC.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Dressed but did not play in Tacoma’s 6-1 win over Portland.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Started and played 90 minutes in Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to Rochester.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 85 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-0 win over Colorado.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with Charlotte.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Suspended for Charlotte’s 1-1 draw with Richmond.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-0 win over Central Valley.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in South Georgia’s 2-1 win over Chattanooga.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 64 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 loss to South Georgia.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Tucson.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-1 draw with Richmond.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 2-1 win over Maryland.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 4-0 win over Flower City.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game this week.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Offseason.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 90 minutes in Maktaaral’s 3-2 cup win over Aktobe.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Offseason.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game until 8/15.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 3-0 win over La Serena.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 90 minutes in Tianjin’s 2-1 loss to Rongcheng. Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Tianjin’s 3-0 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Defensores de Belgrano.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Offseason.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Offseason.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Fjolnir’s 2-1 win over Afturelding.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Offseason.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Did not dress in Tijuana’s 2-1 loss to Chivas.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Pacific’s 3-2 win over Edmonton.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - No game until 7/17.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Jeju’s 3-2 win over Seongnam.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Caen - France - No game until 7/30.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 2-0 win over York United.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Universidad’s 4-1 Sudamericana loss to Sao Paulo.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 7/15.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Offseason.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Offseason.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game until 8/6.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Did not dress in Gomel’s 0-0 draw with Energetyk-BGU.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Offseason.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 8/4.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in either of Reykjavik’s games.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Did not dress in Finn Harps’ 3-1 loss to Shelbourne.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Offseason.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Offseason.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game until 8/26.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 45 minutes in Defensores’ 1-1 draw with Ituzaingo.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 8/6.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Offseason.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Botswana. Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Burundi.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 7/31.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s loss in the Croatian Super Cup.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 1-0 loss to Hebar 1918.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 61 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-2 win over IA. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Reykjavik’s 3-3 Champions League draw with Malmo.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 7/17.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Offseason.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Did not dress in Colonia’s 3-1 loss to Nacional.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 8/7.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Offseason.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 8/6.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 83 minutes, scoring a goal in Portugal’s 2-2 draw with Switzerland.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game until 7/30.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 8/13.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - No game until 7/29.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 4-3 win over Demize.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 4-2 win over Electric City.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Started and played 90 minutes in Fort Worth’s 4-1 loss to Irving.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Started and played 61 minutes, scoring 2 goals before being sent off in Sunflower State’s 4-3 win over Demize.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Started and played 90 minutes in Sacramento’s 4-2 win over Academica.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Sunflower State - Came off the bench and played 38 minutes in Sunflower State’s 4-3 win over Demize.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes, scoring a goal in Des Moines’ 4-1 win over St. Croix.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Kaw Valley’s 2-2 draw with Wichita.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Did not dress in Ballard’s 1-0 win over Oly Town. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Ballard’s 3-1 loss to Capital FC.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Started and played 90 minutes in Ballard’s 1-0 win over Oly Town. Started and played 90 minutes in Ballard’s 3-1 loss to Capital FC.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Jose Barragan (SPR)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)