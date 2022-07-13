 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 17: Unbeaten Streak Goes to 6

It's Episode 17 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

By Cindy Lara
It’s Episode 17 of The Tea(L)!

The Kansas City Current are now unbeaten in 6 games after their win at the Washington Spirit last Sunday. In this episode, the unbeaten streak, the game versus Washington, CONCACAF W Championship Tournament, the latest KC news, a look ahead to OL Reign, & more!

Episode 17: Unbeaten Streak Goes to 6

The Tea(L), in its second season, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. It is the only podcast exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!

