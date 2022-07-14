Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Russell Climbs Higher on Goal Scoring Charts

Sporting KC continued their three game road trip, picking up a 1-1 draw on the road against Minnesota United on Wednesday night, here are the stats and milestones from the game.

Johnny Russell’s goal was his 47th in MLS competitions, tying him with Davy Arnaud for 3rd all time on that list.

Russell’s goal was his 14th in league play away from home, tying him with Daniel Salloi for 6th all time on that list.

It was his 16th goal away form home in all competitions, breaking his tie with Digital Takawira for 6th all time on that list.

Daniel Salloi made his 158th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Dom Dwyer for 20th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 141st appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Tony Meola for 20th all time on that list.