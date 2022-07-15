Until They Don’t - Shades of Blue

“Sporting KC looks pretty good,” you may find yourself saying in the middle of a match. And you’re right!

Until they don’t.

This team gives themselves a chance in what feels like every single match. They’re right there. The defense is organized. The offense is creating chances. And in the blink of an eye, an absolute breakdown leads to the easiest goal you’ve ever seen.

Or a clearance bounces off the keeper’s back into the net.

Peter Vermes made changes to his lineup against Minnesota United amidst a busy schedule, but SKC looked as dangerous and creative for stretches in this match as they have the entire season. But the soccer gods simply wouldn’t allow Sporting to get two straight road wins.

Mike Kuhn joins the show and we couldn’t avoid talking about keepers. Did Dayne St. Clair “stand on his head”? Or did he just make two decent saves? Jonathan Pulskamp, however, made a couple great saves to preserve the result.

Do keepers get too much credit? Cody doubles down.

At the very least, Sporting KC certainly hasn’t looked like a team that will win the Wooden Spoon as of late. We examine the remaining schedule and the likelihood of Sporting KC sneaking into the playoffs.

