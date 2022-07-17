Kansas City Current vs OL Reign and Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake Match Thread

Kansas City Current vs. OL Reign
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, Paramount+
Kansas City Current
4-3-4, 15 points
7th in the NWSL
Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st season)
OL Reign
4-5-2, 17 points
5th in the NWSL
Head Coach: Laura Harvey (2nd season)
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, ESPN+
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
5-5-11, 20 points
14th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Erik Thommy (pending immigration), QUESTIONABLE: William Agada (pending immigration), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad), QUESTIONABLE: Tim Melia (shoulder)
Real Salt Lake
8-6-6, 45 points
5th in the West
Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni (2nd season)
Injury Report: OUT: Zack Farnsworth (right ankle), OUT: Damir Kreilach (back), OUT: Bobby Wood (abductor), QUESTIONABLE: Anderson Julio (quadriceps), QUESTIONABLE: Justen Glad (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Savarino (hip flexor), QUESTIONABLE: Tate Schmitt (knee)
