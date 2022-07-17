Kansas City Current vs OL Reign and Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake Match Thread

Kansas City Current vs. OL Reign

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, Paramount+

Kansas City Current

4-3-4, 15 points

7th in the NWSL

Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st season)

OL Reign

4-5-2, 17 points

5th in the NWSL

Head Coach: Laura Harvey (2nd season)

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, ESPN+

The Teams

5-5-11, 20 points

14th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (suspension), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Erik Thommy (pending immigration), QUESTIONABLE: William Agada (pending immigration), QUESTIONABLE: Graham Zusi (quad), QUESTIONABLE: Tim Melia (shoulder)

Real Salt Lake

8-6-6, 45 points

5th in the West

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni (2nd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Zack Farnsworth (right ankle), OUT: Damir Kreilach (back), OUT: Bobby Wood (abductor), QUESTIONABLE: Anderson Julio (quadriceps), QUESTIONABLE: Justen Glad (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Savarino (hip flexor), QUESTIONABLE: Tate Schmitt (knee)