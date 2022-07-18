Kansas City Current takes 1-0 win over Reign

The Kansas City Current defeated the OL Reign Sunday by a score of 1-0. The victory extended their unbeaten streak to seven games. Lo’eau LaBonta blasted a penalty kick in the 18th minute for a goal. That lead held despite the best effort of the Reign.

The Current have continued to climb the table and are now in fifth place and in a playoff spot with 10 games left in the schedule. Kansas City jumped over the Reign with the victory.

Both teams went after it in the match, generating a combined total of 35 shots and forcing both keepers to make four strong saves each.

Victoria Pickett created the penalty kick opportunity when she dribbled into the box, turning Reign defender Phoebe McClernon around before she was fouled. Veteran midfielder claimed the ball and blasted the ball past Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce for the lead.

The visitors turned up the heat to attempt to level it but Adrianna Franch snuffed out excellent chances by Tziarra King and Kim Little but the best chance may have been beaten Franch but Bethany Balcer’s shot rebounded off the post.

The home side had similar efforts, Cece Kizer’s best chance went high over the bar. Elyse Bennett came off the bench for Kizer and generated plenty of offense but met with similar success.

Despite the back-and-forth shots, the score remained 1-0 thanks to the stellar efforts of Franch and Tullis-Joyce.

Alex Loera had a strong game, leading the Current in total passes and passes into the final third and helping control the mid of the field but was carried from the field in the 93rd minute with a “lower left leg” injury.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs OL Reign

Date: July 17, 2022

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Kickoff: 6:07 p.m. CT

Weather: 85 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 7,246

Discipline

74’ OL Reign - Hiatt

90’ Kansas City - Loera

Scoring

18’ Kansas City – LaBonta (PK)

Lineups:

Kansas City: Franch, Edmonds, Ball, Merrick, Loera, Pickett (73’ Curran), LaBonta (87’ McCain), Hamilton, Kizer (63’ Bennett), Mace (88’ Leach), Del Fava

Substitutes Not Used: Miller, Nolf, Rodriguez, Winebrenner

OL Reign: Tullis-Joyce, Barnes, Hiatt, McClernon, Miramontez (88’ Brown), Little, King (77’ Stanton), Fishlock (78’ Heath), Latsko (59’ Watt), Balcer (78’ Athens)

Substitutes Not Used: Canales, Dickey, Ivory, Malonson