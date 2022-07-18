Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Shelton Reaches 100 Games for KC

Another weekend of action for KC’s three outdoor professional teams with the KC Current picking up the lone win of the weekend 1-0 over the OL Reign. In Salt Lake City though Sporting KC and Sporting KC II both struggled offensively producing few chances in two shutout losses to Real Salt Lake and the Real Monarchs. Here are stats and milestones from the three games.

Sporting KC

Khiry Shelton made his 100th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 47th player to reach that mark.

Daniel Salloi made his 142nd appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Tony Meola for 20th all time on that list.

Remi Walter made his 50th appearance in league play for KC, he’s the 73rd player to reach that mark.

It was Walter’s 50th start in all competitions for KC, he’s the 70th player to reach that mark.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta scored her 6th goal in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Yael Averbuch and Sydney Leroux for 6th all time on that list.

LaBonta’s goal was her 7th in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Averbuch and Leroux for 7th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 61st appearance in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Averbuch for 7th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 71st appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Leigh Ann Brown for 6th all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds made her 41st appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Becca Moros for 16th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 32nd league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Mandy Laddish for 16th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 40th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Moros for 14th all time on that list.

In the 13th minute, Victoria Pickett passed Amy LePeilbet and moved into 18th place all time for league minutes played for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 2,373 minutes played.

Pickett made her 31st appearance in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with LePeilbet and Elizabeth Bogus for 19th all time on that list.

Pickett made her 40th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Laddish for 18th all time on that list.

Pickett made her 35th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Laddish for 17th all time on that list.

Elizabeth Ball made her 34th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with LePeilbet for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

Jahon Rad made his 48th league appearance, tying him with Kharlton Belmar and Tyler Pasher for 11th all time on that list.