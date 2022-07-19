Should we be more critical?

It was an ugly, punch-in-the-gut 3-0 loss at the RioT against Real Salt Lake. But Sporting KC got four points from a tough three-game road trip. Until Roger Espinoza’s red card, they didn’t look like a Wooden Spoon team either.

We’ve obviously lowered the bar in the middle of this terrible season but we often help you find some positives. Because you know... soccer is fun.

And Reddit hates us for that.

Good.

The backline, specifically the centerbacks, are a main target of fan frustrations. What do they do that’s good? What do they do that’s bad? Should ANY of them return next season?

Uri Rosell’s struggles continue. Marinos Tzionis didn’t exactly set the stage on fire with starting opportunity. Robert defends Nicholas Isimat-Mirin... by blaming everyone else. 19-year-old Kayden Pierre has started several matches in a row and been impressing at right back.

The KC Current have put together a nice unbeaten run, but they hate that term. And we also talk about the US Women’s National Team winning the Concacaf Women’s Championship.

