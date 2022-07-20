KC Current sign French attacker Claire Lavogez

The Kansas City Current have added another attacking piece with the signing of French international Claire Lavogez. The 28-year-old midfielder comes to Kansas City from Bordeaux in Division 1 Féminine, the French top division.

Lavogez (lah-VOH-zhey) signed with Kansas City through the 2023 season, with an option for 2024 and will be available for selection in the Current’s next match at home versus the Orlando Pride on July 31st.

“I am so excited to be in Kansas City and to play with this team,” said Lavogez via press release. “Everyone here wants to be the best in the world, from the players to the staff and ownership. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Calais France native has made 35 appearances with the French senior national team notching three goals. She has also made 43 appearances with 23 goals for their youth sides.

Lavogez’s professional career has all been in France up until now, with stops including Bordeaux, Montpellier and French powerhouse Lyon. With Bordeaux, Lavogez scored 15 goals and added 14 assists in 68 matches.

“We are thrilled to welcome Claire to Kansas City,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton via press release. “Her incredible field vision and play making ability along with her time playing at an international level will bring a wealth of experience to this team. Her signing is just one more indication that Kansas City has become a destination for women’s players from around the globe. We’re excited to see Claire out on the pitch.”

Added offense and playmaking is needed

The Current’s newest player wore the number 10 for Bordeaux and played the attacking midfield role as well as a winger/forward. Kansas City is on a seven-game-unbeaten streak but could use the extra attack capability.

After a slow start in the regular season, the Current have climbed the table over the last seven games as they have started to find a groove, but offense has been lacking. With just twelve goals in twelve games, all of their wins have been settled by a single goal.

With Lynn Williams out for the year and Sam Mewis and Chloe Logarzo not back on the field just yet, the Current can use the extra offense. Even when Mewis and Logarzo are cleared to play, having Lavogez as an option with her playmaking abilities could be a big boost for Kansas City in the second half of the season.

The Welcome Tweet

It looks like Lavogez will wear the number 94 and represent her birth year for Kansas City. Nice video even if the croissant was a little cliche.