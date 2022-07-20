Across State Lines: Gioacchini Signs with Orlando.

The summer transfer window continues to produce movement for former Kansas City based players. This week the movement is former KC native Nicholas Gioacchini. The US international forward/winger is on the move to MLS, joining Orlando City from SM Caen in France. Gioacchini had spent last season on loan with Montpellier HSC but did not get a permanent move and will now head to the US.

In other news this week, former KC Current forward, Michele Vasconcelos has a new team after being released by KC upon her return from her loan to Sevilla in Spain. Vasconcelos has joined the Portland Thorns as a national team replacement player.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Started and played 90 minutes in Columbus’ 2-2 draw with DC. Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 2-0 win over Cincinnati.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in either of Dallas’ games.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Started and played 90 minutes in RSL’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta. Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in RSL’s 3-0 win over KC.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Nashville.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Seattle. Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to LAFC.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in either of Minnesota’s games.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 2-1 win over RSL. Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Atlanta’s 1-1 draw with Orlando.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Just signed for club.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Columbus’ 2-2 draw with DC. Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Columbus’ 2-0 win over Cincinnati.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-2 loss to San Jose. Dressed but did not play in LA’s 2-0 loss to Colorado.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 60 minutes in Montreal’s 1-0 win over Toronto.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 2-2 draw with Vancouver. Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 2-0 loss to Columbus.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in either of DC’s games.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-2 loss to Miami.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in either of Vancouver’s games.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 57 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Nashville. Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 win over San Jose.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Nashville. Started and played 58 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Chicago.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Orlando. Started and played 86 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 2-0 win over LA.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 72 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Nashville.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 74 minutes, recording an assist in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Seattle. Started and played 81 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to LAFC.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in NYCFC’s 1-0 win over Dallas. Did not dress in NYCFC’s 1-0 win over New York.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 3-2 loss to Miami.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 0-0 draw with Orlando.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 0-0 draw with Orlando.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 84 minutes, recording an assist in Houston’s 4-1 win over Chicago.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Houston’s 4-1 win over Chicago.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 63 minutes in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 win over OL Reign.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 57 minutes in Iceland’s 1-1 draw with Italy. Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Iceland’s 1-1 draw with Italy.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Started and played 77 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 loss to KC.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 63 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over OL Reign.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 87 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 1-0 win over OL Reign.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game this week.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 win over OL Reign.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in the USA’s 3-0 win over Costa Rica. Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 1-0 win over Canada.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Started and played 88 minutes in OL Reign’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 5-0 loss to Portland.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 4-1 win over Chicago.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 3-0 win over Costa Rica. Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 1-0 win over Canada.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 69 minutes in Canada’s 3-0 win over Jamaica. Started and played 90 minutes in Canada’s 1-0 loss to the USA.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 5-0 win over Gotham.

Jada Talley (KCC) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 5-0 win over Gotham.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 87 minutes in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Portland’s 5-0 win over Gotham.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 0-0 draw with Orlando.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 win over OL Reign.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Started and played 45 minutes in San Antonio’s 5-0 win over Atlanta.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Dressed but did not play in Oakland’s 4-0 win over El Paso.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and 2 assists in Colorado Springs’ 4-2 win over LA. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 4-2 win over LA. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Las Vegas’ 1-0 win over RGV.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Sacramento.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to New Mexico.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 62 minutes before being red carded in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Memphis.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 4-2 loss to Colorado Springs.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes, scoring a goal in Loudoun’s 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came of the bench and played 18 minutes, recording an assist in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 win over Loudoun.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Memphis.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 4-2 win over LA. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and payed 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Sacramento.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 1-0 loss to New York.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes, scoring a goal in Pittsburgh’s 1-1 draw with New Mexico.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 0-0 draw with Monterey Bay.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Sacramento.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 78 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to New Mexico.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game this week.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 67 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Memphis.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’ 1-0 loss to New York.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in San Diego’s 3-0 win over Colorado Springs.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 65 minutes in Orange County’s 0-0 draw with Miami.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 4-2 loss to Colorado Springs.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Charleston. Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Orange County.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Memphis.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to New Mexico.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 2-1 loss to Louisville.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and played 45 minutes in Charleston’s 1-0 loss to Miami. Did not dress in Charleston’s 3-1 win over Hartford.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Charleston. Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Orange County.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-1 win over Tulsa. Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Started and played 70 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 0-0 draw with Detroit.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to New Mexico.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes, scoring a goal in Minnesota’s 3-2 loss to Tacoma.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’ 3-3 (5-4) shootout loss to Houston.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to SLC.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to SLC.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to SLC.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Started and played 64 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Houston’s 3-3 (5-4) shootout win over North Texas.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to SLC.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to SLC.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to SLC.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 2-1 win over San Jose.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 80 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Tacoma’s 3-2 win over Minnesota.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 76 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to SLC.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 3-1 loss to Greenville.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-1 loss to Northern Colorado.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 64 minutes in Greenville’s 5-5 draw with South Georgia. Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 3-1 win over Richmond.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes, scoring a goal in Madison’s 2-0 win over South Georgia.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in South Georgia’s 5-5 draw with Greenville. Started and played 83 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-0 loss to Madison.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 58 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 win over North Carolina.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Started and played 60 minutes in Northern Colorado’ 1-0 loss to Central Valley. Did not dress in Northern Colorado’s 3-1 win over Charlotte.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-1 loss to Northern Colorado.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 2-0 win over Syracuse.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - No game this week.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Did not dress in Syracuse’s 2-0 loss to Michigan.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 5-0 win over Flower City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 8/21.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 83 minutes in Maktaaral’s 4-2 cup loss to Taraz.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 8/12.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game until 8/15.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 2-1 win over Audax Italiano.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 7/30.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Offseason.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - No game this week.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 win over Brown de Adrogue.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game until 8/7.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Offseason.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 4-1 win over Thor.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 9/11.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 2-0 win over San Luis.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Pacific’s 4-2 win over York.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - No game until 7/24.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 67 minutes in Jeju’s 1-1 draw with Pohang Steelers.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 5-1 win over Edmonton.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Dressed but did not play in Universidad’s 3-2 loss to Curico Unido.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 73 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-1 draw with Aarau.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 9/15.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Offseason.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game until 8/6.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Gomel’s 3-0 loss to Minsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 80 minutes in Argentina’s 4-0 loss to Brazil. Started and played 81 minutes in Argentina’s 4-0 win over Peru. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Argentina’s 5-0 win over Uruguay.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Rakosmente - Hungary - Offseason.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Offseason.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 8/4.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over FH.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Did not dress in Finn Harps’ 2-1 loss to Derry City.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Offseason.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game until 7/31.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game until 8/26.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’ 1-0 loss to Fenix.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 8/6.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Offseason.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 9/11.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Cameroon. Started and played 120 minutes in Nigeria’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Morocco.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 7/31.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 2-0 win over Instra 1961.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 3-2 loss to Botev Vratsa.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over FH.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-0 loss to Servette.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 8/6.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Offseason.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Did not dress in Plaza’s 0-0 draw with River Plate.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 8/7.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 8/12.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 8/6.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Portugal’s 3-2 loss to the Netherlands. Started and played 90 minutes in Portugal’s 5-0 loss to Sweden.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game until 7/30.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 8/13.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 7/29.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 7/29.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - Vozdovac - Serbia - Did not dress in Vozdovac’s 0-0 draw with Napredak.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Offseason.

NPSL

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 4-2 loss to OKC.

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 90 minutes in Motown’s 2-0 win over Philadelphia. Started and played 120 minutes in Motown’s 2-2 (4-2) shootout win over West Chester.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Sunflower State - Suspended for Sunflower State’s 4-2 loss to OKC.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Did not dress in Sacramento’s 3-0 loss to El Farolito.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Sunflower State - Did not dress in Sunflower State’s 4-2 loss to OKC.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Did not dress in Des Moines’ 2-0 win over Peoria.

Junior Kazeem (Comets) - Kaw Valley - Defeated St. Louis 1-0.

Mako Makoanyane (Comets) - Ballard - Did not dress in Ballard’s 8-1 win over PDX FC.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Ballard - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Ballard’s 8-1 win over PDX FC

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Ontario - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Offseason.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Daneil Cyrus (SKC)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)