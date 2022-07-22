The Return of Ilie

On Saturday July, 23, 2022, Ilie Sanchez will make his return to Children’s Mercy Park. Ilie spent five years at Sporting KC becoming a fan favorite with his incredible passing range and his sincere kindness off the pitch. So in preparation for his return, he went to training. He watched some film. He did some stretching. And he sat down to chat with the Shades of Blue.

In an interview that was only supposed to last for 10-15 minutes, we chatted for almost 30. Tears may or may not have been shed.

We talked about everything with Ilie. How the move to LAFC materialized; what his time in KC was like; and which LAFC players might be flying under the radar but need to be noticed. We then played a rapid fire question and answer game where I ended up losing a bet to Robert.

Ilie continued to show the same grace and high character that made him such a fan favorite and has me petitioning for the club to install some Ilie Sanchez stained glass in the Member’s Club. Take a listen and give him a standing ovation when he returns home this weekend!

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. Please subscribe, rate, & review! Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife. If you have complaints about the podcast, please send them to @ThatCodyTho. If you like the pod, please rate 5* and leave a good review. The algorithms help people find the pod when you say how great we are.