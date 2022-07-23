Kayden Pierre isn’t scared: “I can do this.”

An injury to Graham Zusi provided youngster Kayden Pierre with a massive opportunity. He joined the Sporting KC academy in 2018 and seen plenty of time with SKCII since, but a lot has changed in the last month or so for the 19-year-old.

Pierre has actually been a bright spot at times while his team struggles in last place. He has plenty of growing left to do, but he’s ready for the challenge and playing with a ton of confidence.

Kayden was laid back and smiling through our whole conversation. We talked about video games. Reminiscing about old classics, and playing FIFA with his teammates today.

He tells about the difference in talent level from USL to Major League Soccer. Pierre isn’t intimidated by the jump to the top flight. It might be nervy at first with larger crowds, but then he settles into the match.

“It’s not too crazy. I can do this. My confidence just kicked in.”

The first assist is in the bag. What’s next? What goals does he have for this season? His career?

