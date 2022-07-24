Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Rough Weekend

It was a rough weekend at home for both Sporting KC and Sporting KC II as both teams suffered shutout losses at home this weekend, 2-0 and 3-0 respectively. Here are the stats and milestones from the two games this weekend.

Sporting KC

Erik Thommy became the 250th player to play a league game for KC.

Tim Melia made his 245th start in all competitions for KC, tying him with Seth Sinovic for 6th all time on that list.

At 21 years, 160 days, Cameron Duke became the 2nd youngest player to appear in 50 games for KC.

Duke made his 50th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 85th player to reach that mark.

Marinos Tzionis made his 15th substitution appearance of the season in league play, that’s tied for the second most all time in a single season (Ryan Pore 2006, Graham Zusi 2010, Gerso Fernandes 2018)

At 35 years, 339 days, Graham Zusi became the 5th oldest player to appear in and start a game for Kansas City in all competitions.

Felipe Hernandez made his 50th appearance in MLS competitions, he’s the 81st player to reach thar mark.

Sporting KC II

In the 31st minute, Kaveh Rad passed Adrian Zendejas and moved into 6th place all time for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,289 minutes played.

In the 32nd minute, Rad passed Tyler Pasher and moved into 9th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,289 minutes played.

Rad made his 49th league start for SKCII, tying him with Wilson Harris for 6th all time on that list.

Rad made his 49th start in all competitions, tying him with Harris for 9th all time on that list.

Jake Davis made his 53rd league appearance for SKCII, tying him with Colton Storm for 12th all time on that list.

Davis made his 43rd league start, tying him with Pasher for 10th all time on that list.

Davis made his 43rd start in all competitions, breaking his tie with Parker Maher for 12th all time on that list.